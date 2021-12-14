Hannah Brown Has A LOT To Say About Ex Colton Underwood!!

Hannah Brown has some thoughts about Colton Underwood‘s new Netflix show and entrance into the LGBT community, and the comments have us raising our eyebrows a bit, to say the least!

Of course, the former Bachelor star came out to the world back in April, leading to quite a notable public reaction from Bachelor Nation. And considering Hannah dated Colton during his time leading season 23 of the popular reality TV show, she’s certainly been able to watch him come full circle both before and after the announcement.

The Alabama native sat down with SiriusXM radio personality Michelle Collins on Monday to promote her new book, Bless This Mess, on Collins’ eponymous talk show. As the duo chatted about some of Hannah’s revelations within the book, the 27-year-old former beauty pageant queen got on the subject of Colton’s April reveal, and the new Netflix show chronicling life after his revelation, called Coming Out Colton.

Acknowledging that she has watched Colton’s show on the streaming giant, Alabama Hannah explained she had conflicting views about what she saw on air. Telling Collins about her opinions on Colton’s high-profile return to reality TV, Hannah spoke up about his ex, Cassie Randolph, and added:

“I think there’s two sides to it. I understand why people would be upset that he has a TV show, just because he’s a white, gay man and there’s some privilege there, and I also understand [that with] his relationship with Cassie, I think he definitely made a lot of mistakes, but as far as knowing him as a person, I think it’s really cool that he’s finally being able to, for the first time, be himself, which is weird that I’m saying that [because] I dated him and he was gay the whole time.”

No kidding. Of course, Colton was the subject of a restraining order filed by Cassie after their particularly nasty breakup in 2020, and his concerning alleged actions immediately afterwards.

Still, Hannah is willing to look past that if there’s growth — which makes sense considering her own controversial background and hope for forgiveness from that. Even more interestingly regarding Colton’s current doings, Hannah had a very specific reaction to his reveal about being gay:

“I honestly think I’m like, I think I like him better as a gay man. Even though it’s obvious that like he’s still almost like uncomfortable with this new life, [because] he has never allowed himself to be who he is. It is cool to kind of just watch him try to be his most authentic self for the first time. So I don’t know. I have a lot of different views on it, but ultimately I’m all about people understanding more of who they are and growing and not being just defined by all their past mistakes, but totally kind of see everyone’s side on it.”

Mature!

Things got even more interesting when Hannah opined that “a lot of the girls” on his season reportedly “knew” that Colton actually was into guys! Recalling her altered expectations after getting to know the former football player, Brown admitted:

“A lot of the girls knew, I think. [We thought] ‘no, surely he’s not gay. He’s The Bachelor.’ You’re like, ‘OK, maybe he’s just not what we thought he was gonna be.’ You know? And that is the case a lot of times for reality TV. You don’t really know the full person. And so I was like, ‘oh, well I just misjudged [who] I thought I was going to meet,’ [and I was] trying to drop down the expectations, but it all makes so much more sense with just who he was and the mirage.”

Whoa!

It’s a serious accusation to claim a former partner is putting up a “mirage” and all… but then again, Colton himself has openly admitted to lying while filming The Bachelor, and we know he only truly revealed himself afterwards, so… maybe Hannah’s comments are called for?! Strong, tho!

Here’s a clip of the ex-pageant queen’s comments on Collins’ show from Monday (below):

Very interesting, indeed!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers???

Sound OFF with your take down in the comments (below)…

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Avalon]