Megan Fox Opens Up About 9-Year-Old Son’s Gender Expression & Wearing Dresses: 'My Child Is So Brave'

These days, the actress is getting a lot more attention for her headline-grabbing “ritualistic” romance with Machine Gun Kelly. But she’s also a dedicated mother of three who has been outspoken about supporting her son Noah’s desire to experiment with gender expression through clothing, particularly wearing dresses.

Speaking with Glamour recently, the Transformers star opened up about her nine-year-old’s journey. She shared:

“Noah started wearing dresses when he was about two, and I bought a bunch of books that sort of addressed these things and addressed a full spectrum of what this is. Some of the books are written by transgender children. Some of the books are just about how you can be a boy and wear a dress; you can express yourself through your clothing however you want. And that doesn’t even have to have anything to do with your sexuality. So, from the time they were very young, I’ve incorporated those things into their daily lives so that nobody feels like they are weird or strange or different.”

The outlet noted that the 35-year-old was “moved to tears” by the discussion, in which she admitted:

“I can’t control the way other people react to my children. I can’t control the things that other children – that they go to school with – have been taught and then repeat to them. That’s also why I don’t really put my children on Instagram or social media. I’m so proud of my kids. Noah is an unbelievable pianist. He can learn Mozart’s concerto in an hour. I want people to see that, but I also don’t want the world to have access to this gentle soul and say all the things that we all know they’re going to say.”

She went on:

“I send my kids to a school where the other parents are similar in their beliefs. And the other kids aren’t really on the internet, the same way that most kids are. So they know that their parents are famous, but their knowledge of it is very limited. I knew when they were very young, I wanted to try to protect them however I could, especially limiting their exposure to the internet. So far, we’ve done a really good job and we maintain their innocence in a lot of ways, but I know I can’t protect them forever, though I do have a child that suffers.”

The momma of three reflected:

“So, I have a lot of worries about that, because I just wish that humanity was not like this. Although my kid is so brave and my child is so brave and I know that they’ve chosen this journey for a reason. It’s just hard, as a mom.”

We imagine this journey has been complicated for Megan too, but it sounds like she’s doing an amazing job. We hope more parents will follow her lead in being supportive and open with their children so that the kind of bullying and scrutiny that Noah faces will become a thing of the past.

