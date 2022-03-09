Brian Austin Green & Sharna Burgess Were On Birth Control And Got Pregnant Anyway!

Surprise!

It turns out Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess weren’t exactly trying to have a baby when the Dancing With The Stars pro got knocked up!

The expecting momma opened up with fans in a candid Instagram Q&A on Monday. When one person asked if the pregnancy was a surprise, Sharna revealed:

“Ahhhh yes. Yes it was. I was on birth control.”

Whoa! Very unexpected then!

According to Planned Parenthood, the pill works roughly 91% of the time, meaning that 9 out of 100 birth control pill users will get preggers every year. But just because Burgess happens to be one of those women, it doesn’t mean that she and BAG were never trying to have a child together.

She went on to share:

“We were thinking of trying mid to late this year lol. But the Universe made her own plan, found a window and went for it. We are big believers in everything happening for a reason. There was definitely Divine timing with this one and we are excited about it, trusting in it. We knew it was on the cards for us, so why not now. :)”

What a sweet perspective — and her face says it all! LOLz! The couple is expecting a baby boy who should arrive on or around July 4. As Perezcious readers know, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum currently has four children. He shares Kassius, 19, with his ex-girlfriend Vanessa Marcil and Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5, with ex-wife Megan Fox.

When asked what it has been like to “follow” in the Transformer star’s footsteps, the 36-year-old shut down that kind of talk on her feed, saying:

“Normally, I won’t answer these types of questions. But I think many women struggle with comparing themselves to a partners’ x. Or to other women in general. That’s because society has made it out that we are a bitchy and competitive gender, that we can’t be possibly be happy with who we are without wanting what ‘she’ (whomever that is you) has. We are measured by the looks and our weight more than anything else.”

The ballroom dancer then slammed the notion that she in any way compares herself to Fox, continuing:

“This notion that you ‘follow in the footsteps’ of your partners [ex] is dangerous. If you live by that idea then it will lead you to the same result. The relationship ending. You are a unique one of a kind woman, don’t follow in anyone’s footsteps, make your own path. Create the path YOU want.”

So true! They’re exes for a reason!

Check out her Burgess’ full response (below).

Such a powerful message!

And about that pregnancy… wow! But at least it really sounds like the couple is right where they want to be, and ready to take on parenting together in the best way!

