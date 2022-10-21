Megan Fox's Hilarious Response To Commenter Who Asked Where Her Kids Are!

Megan Fox isn’t here for anyone trying to mom-shame her!

On Wednesday, the 36-year-old actress — who shares 10-year-old Noah, 8-year-old Bodhi, and 6-year-old Journey with ex-husband Brian Austin Green — shared several pictures to Instagram showing herself spending time outdoors seemingly alone while sitting on a swing and reading a book. She captioned the pics:

“Pick me energy.”

Y’all see that spellbook in the last pic? Hmm…

Well, apart from that, nothing more than some cute pics on IG, right? Well, one social media apparently had an issue with it and took a moment to call out Megan, writing in the comments:

“Where your kids at?”

We would have expected Megan to ignore such obvious trolling. However, the Transformers alum did not hesitate to fire back, sarcastically responding:

“wait wait wait. I… have kids?!? Oh my god I knew I forgot something!! Quick, someone call the valet at the Beverly Hills hotel. That’s the last place I remember seeing them. Maybe someone turned them into lost and found”

LOLz! You can ch-ch-check out the clapback (below):

We do not blame her for firing back at the comment — especially when her post was riddled with mom-shaming remarks and people assuming she had forgotten about her kids. A reminder, everyone: Just because her kids aren’t in a pic on Instagram, it does NOT mean she never spends time with them! Heck, if she posted pics of the boys all the time, the same trolls would be blasting her for doing that!

The Jennifer’s Body star has been pretty vocal about how difficult it’s to be away from her little ones whenever her schedule requires her to travel. She previously opened up to Glamour UK about the matter back in April, saying:

“It is hard, because I travel for long periods of time and they have to attend school, which is what it is. I wish I could take them out to travel with me, it would make things a lot easier. I cry often, every new moon usually. I get in the bath and cry a lot about it, because it is hard and not because of pressures that anybody else or society puts on you, but it is just hard being separated from them in that way. They are my DNA.”

And while some celebrities choose to share their family life on social media, Megan has always been private when it comes to her children. She also explained to the outlet:

“I knew when they were very young, I wanted to try to protect them however I could, especially limiting their exposure to the internet. So far, we’ve done a really good job and we maintain their innocence in a lot of ways, but I know I can’t protect them forever, though I do have a child that suffers.”

Again, before you assume something about someone’s parenting, remember that what they choose to put online is only a small glimpse into their life. You do not know what’s going on behind the scenes just from one photo dump on IG. Yeesh! Reactions to the clapback, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

