Megan Thee Stallion Gets Emotional As She Recalls Alleged Tory Lanez Shooting In First TV Interview Since Incident

Megan Thee Stallion is speaking out about the alleged 2020 shooting with Tory Lanez in her first TV interview.

As you most likely know, the 27-year-old rapper has publicly claimed that Lanez shot her in the foot while in an SUV following a party at Kylie Jenner’s house in Hollywood Hills back in July 2020. The 29-year-old was arrested at the time of the shooting and charged with carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle. He was later charged in October 2020 with one felony count each of assault with a semi-automatic firearm, personal use of a firearm, and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. Lanez has since pleaded not guilty.

Most recently, he was taken into custody again for violating court orders from contracting her and discussing anything about the case with outside parties. According to People, the artist allegedly addressed Megan on social media and shared DNA evidence through a third-party Twitter user.

Related: Chris Rock’s Mom Rose Finally Breaks Her Silence On Oscars Slap

And while Megan has slowly addressed the altercation on social media and in songs, the whole situation has never been fully explained. But now, it looks like she is ready to fully discuss what went down that fateful day on camera in her own words.

In a preview of an upcoming interview with Gayle King for CBS Mornings, Megan tearfully recalled the events that led up to the incident, claiming it all started with an “argument”:

“It was an argument because I was ready to go and everybody else wasn’t ready to go. But that’s, like, normal friend stuff. Like, we fuss about silly s**t silly stuff all the time. But I never put my hands on anybody. I never raised my voice too loud. Like, this was one of them times where it was, like, it shouldn’t have got this crazy.”

When she got out of the car at one point, that is when things escalated:

“So I get out of the car and it’s like everything happens so fast. And all I hear is this man screaming. And he said, ‘Dance, bitch.’ And he started shooting. And I’m just like, ‘Oh, my God.’”

So scary…

She claimed that he fired the gun “a couple of times,” adding:

“And I was so scared.”

Gayle then asked the Grammy winner to clarify Tory’s position during the alleged incident, to which Megan said:

“He is standin’ up over the window shooting. And I didn’t even want to move. I didn’t want to move too quick.”

Becoming emotional, the WAP artist continued:

“Cause I’m like, ‘Oh my god, if I take the wrong step, I don’t know if he could shoot something that’s super important, I don’t know if he could shoot me and kill me.’ I was really scared ’cause I had never been shot at before.”

Wow…

You can ch-ch-check out the sneak peek of the interview (below):

Reactions? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via CBS Mornings/YouTube, WENN]