Meghan King Promises To ‘Mom The S**t’ Out Of 2022 Following Cuffe Biden Owens Split!

Meghan King has some big goals for the new year following her split from Cuffe Biden Owens!

What are they, you may ask? Well, the 37-year-old Real Housewives of Orange County alum is focusing on being the best momma possible to her three children – 5-year-old daughter Aspen and 3-year-old twin sons Hart and Hayes – next year. Sharing a picture of her three kids playing on a beach, she wrote on Instagram:

“2022 resolution. I’m gonna mom the s**t outta this year. Top that. Go ahead, whadya got.”

It seems like she’s already upholding her promise to her kiddos. She also captioned an IG Story of her spending time with her little ones in the ocean, saying:

“There’s nothing like water to keep one present and nothing like kids to keep one preoccupied. Thanking God for both today.”

The new post comes shortly after she announced her breakup from her husband of two months, writing at the time:

“I am rattled. This situation is profoundly devastating. This is obviously not what I imagined when I made my vows – and I’m shocked and saddened by the way things turned out. I am moving forward with my children as we privately process our pain and begin to let go of shattered dreams.”

After news of their split made headlines, reports came out implying that the 42-year-old seemingly couldn’t handle the former reality star’s influencer lifestyle and valued his privacy. A friend of his specifically revealed that the 42-year-old couldn’t “comprehend the implications this meant for his life.”

Owens should’ve thought of that before marrying a television personality, huh!

Wishing Meghan nothing but the best coming into the new year!

