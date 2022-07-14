Meghan King Says She STILL Has A 'Horrible' Relationship With Ex Jim Edmonds! Oh No!!

Meghan King and Jim Edmonds have been divorced for a year, but their co-parenting relationship is even WORSE than it was when they officially divorced last May! Uh-oh!!

During an appearance on Caroline Stanbury’s Divorced Not Dead podcast on Wednesday, the Real Housewives of Orange County alum opened up about the state of her relationship — and she did not mince words! She dished:

“We have [a worse] relationship than we did when we split up.”

Things were really bad when they split, so that’s saying a lot… Sadly, the exes’ three children, Aspen, 5, and twins Hayes and Hart, 4, are now paying the price, she admitted:

“It’s horrible. It’s so detrimental for the kids [and] for us as individuals. It sucks.”

Related: Meghan’s Relationship With Cuffe Owens Was ‘Like An Arranged Marriage’?!

Ugh. That must be so tough for all of them, and we’re sorry the kids are suffering the consequences of their parents’ messy AF split! Speaking of, Meghan went on to share that she learned her former husband was planning to file for divorce via an online publication! For those who don’t remember, the couple split in 2019 after five years of marriage amid infidelity allegations slammed against Jim. Meghan explained:

“He left me on a Friday and on Saturday it was in the tabloids that he was divorcing me.”

And that wasn’t all the tabloids enlightened her on:

“Can you believe that? I also found out he was cheating on me from a tabloid.”

Awful!! What an emotional rollercoaster that must have been! As readers will recall, the former professional baseball player was accused of cheating on the reality star several times during their marriage, allegedly including with their NANNY!! Edmonds has denied the rumors — but now the Bravolebrity is claiming the caretaker, Carly Wilson, “is back” and “sleeping at his house currently.” OMG! (Last we heard, Jim is engaged to Kortnie O’Connor, so, uh, is he cheating… again? Or what the f**k is happening?!)

Unfortunately, communication between the co-parents is still tense as ever. They now only speak through a court-ordered app called Our Family Wizard — and even the knowledge that others will be looking at their texts hasn’t stopped Jim from getting allegedly abusive. Meghan shared:

“It makes me feel safer because it makes me feel like the verbal abuse will be toned down a little bit more. Unfortunately, and shockingly, that’s not always the case, but it does give me a little bit more solace knowing that I have eyes that can be on it.”

Yikes! Wild to think he’d be (allegedly) openly verbally abusive in his messages knowing others are looking! Just shows how problematic things seem to have gotten between them.

Related: Tarek El Moussa & Heather Rae Young Expecting First Child Together!

Despite being 15 years younger than the athlete, Meghan believes she was always the more “mature one” in the relationship – going so far as to call Jim “damaged.” She mused:

“I think that maybe perhaps he was damaged, or individuals who act like he does, maybe they’re so damaged at some point in their life that they can’t grow to see outside of themselves.”

Despite the tumultuous time, the 37-year-old still has hope they can work things out in the future — if only for the sake of their kids:

“Maybe there’s still hope there. I’m never going to stop holding out hope. Baby steps. I would love to be able to communicate amicably. I would love to sit at a parent-teacher conference and sit with him and chat about our kids.”

We hope with time, they can get there too. It sounds like this contentious relationship has been so taxing for them all. Thankfully, Meghan is supposedly “happy” in her new relationship with businessman Trevor Colhoun, via Page Six, following her “stupid” marriage to Cuffe Biden Owens last year. An insider told the outlet:

“Meghan and Trevor are keeping things private. But they are very happy in their new relationship.”

At least a few things are looking up! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Are you surprised to hear things are still really bad between these two?!

[Image via Meghan King/Jim Edmonds/Instagram & WENN/Avalon]