Meghan King’s Relationship With Cuffe Owens Was ‘Like An Arranged Marriage’?!

Meghan King has a surprising perspective on her short-lived relationship with Cuffe Owens.

The reality star had only dated Cuffe for a few weeks before they tied the knot, and the marriage didn’t last much longer after that. Sources suggested he couldn’t handle her influencer lifestyle, but both of them seemed to rush into a commitment they weren’t ready for. The situation seemed pretty tumultuous, particularly considering Meghan has three young children to think about.

Apparently, though, her three children were part of the reason she jumped into that commitment in the first place. During an interview with Sirius XM‘s Jeff Lewis Live, she reflected:

“I think that I was so ready for a partner … I have three little kids that I have all the time pretty much, so I just really wanted some help and I want a partnership.”

Sadly, becoming a husband doesn’t automatically make someone a father. We understand wanting a partnership, but wanting to share the childcare burden is definitely not a good enough reason on its own to exchange vows.

But the Real Housewives of Orange County alum had a relentlessly logical approach to the union with President Joe Biden’s nephew. She explained:

“And so, you know, he said all the right things and I and the families were a good, good fit. And he seemed to grow up similarly to me and it was almost like an arranged marriage, I felt like, except we chose one another.”

Soooo, not really like an arranged marriage at all, then? We guess it’s similar in the sense that she wed for practical, rather than emotional, reasons. But the whole whirlwind wedding situation seemed based on romantic notions at the time…

Everything looks different in hindsight, though, like Meghan’s first marriage to Brad McDill:

“I was married when I was 22. Yeah, so I feel like that one didn’t count, you know, that was like a practice.”

Regarding her five-year marriage to Jim Edmonds, she said:

“That was a real, legitimate marriage and divorce. Then this last one is gonna be annulled, so I’ve had three weddings and two marriages.”

Having survived these relationship rollercoasters, the television personality has a clear idea of what she wants now:

“I love falling in love, but you know what I like more than falling in love? I like the stable part. The honeymoon phase is great and everything, but I really just want stability and I want a partner. … That’s what I’m looking for over and over and over and I’m getting it wrong. So something is off.”

She added:

“I’m so committed and loyal when I have that partner. And I will do whatever I can to make it work. But it takes two.”

And BTW, it sounds like this momma won’t be doing the whole whirlwind relationship again. She observed:

“You have to have a fight and a trip and you have to, you know, see how they’re gonna react when there’s, I don’t know, money issues or stress in a job or whatever. And you can’t just have those experiences in a handful of weeks.”

Yeah, we’re inclined to agree with that assessment! It’s too bad Meghan had to experience such a heartbreak to understand that, but it’s never too late to learn a lesson. We hope she has better luck in the future!

Ch-ch-check out her appearance on Jeff Lewis Live (below):

