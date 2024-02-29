MLB Star Tim Wakefield's Widow Stacy Dies Just Five Months After The Pitcher's Untimely Death

Just five months after the baseball world mourned the untimely loss of longtime pitcher Tim Wakefield, his wife Stacy has now passed away, too.

Tim was just 57 years old when he passed away after battling brain cancer last October. He had a 19-year MLB career and won exactly 200 games and two World Series titles pitching almost entirely for the Boston Red Sox. Then, as he battled the brain cancer that would claim his life last year, his wife Stacy was simultaneously diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Now, Stacy has died as well. According to a statement made by the Wakefield family and shared by the Red Sox on Wednesday, she passed away at the couple’s home in Massachusetts. The family called her loss “unimaginable,” especially in the wake of losing Tim just a few months ago, and noted:

“It is with deep sadness that we share that our beloved mother, daughter, sister, niece, and aunt, Stacy, passed away today at her home in Massachusetts. She was surrounded by her family and dear friends, as well as her wonderful caretakers and nurses.”

The statement went on:

“We will remember Stacy as a strong, loving, thoughtful and kind person, who was as down-to-earth as they come. We feel so lucky to have had her in our lives, and we take comfort in the fact that she will be reunited with Tim, the love of her life.”

And it also thanked doctors, nurses, and other caretakers who worked with Stacy through the pancreatic cancer fight:

“We are eternally grateful for your unmatched care and support. And to all of you who have sent well wishes over these last several months, we truly appreciate your kindness. We kindly ask for privacy at this time as we try to process this profound loss.”

The couple, who wed back in 2002, leaves behind two children: son Trevor, born in 2004, and daughter Brianna, born in 2005. This is such a sad situation. Sending love to all involved. R.I.P.

[Image via WCVB News Channel Boston/YouTube/News Center Maine/YouTube]