Princess Catherine's Cancer Changed Her Mind About Feud -- But Harry & Meghan Want To Give Her 'Space'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle don’t plan to stir the pot while Princess Catherine battles cancer! But does she want them to?

According to a source for Us Weekly on Thursday, the couple are determined to remain “super respectful” of her and Prince William during this trying time. So if that means keeping their distance from the two, then that’s what they’ll do! The insider said:

“The Duke and Duchess [of Sussex] want to be super respectful and don’t want to add stress to the situation. If Will and Kate want their space, Meghan and Harry will give it to them.”

OK, first question… Haven’t the Sussexes given the family space already? Like a lot? Like the entire Atlantic Ocean?? And then a followup… Do Catherine and William really want “space”? The royal brothers have been feuding for years, so one would assume the answer is yes! We certainly wouldn’t be surprised if the Prince and Princess of Wales want Meghan and Harry to leave them alone. Well, maybe not?

It seems Catherine’s health battle changed everything. A second source told the outlet that her cancer diagnosis “put things into perspective” for her and William when it came to the family feud, and now they want peace:

“They want a relationship with Meghan and Harry and they don’t want the acrimony to carry over to the next generation. They want to mend fences with them for the kids’ sake.”

In fact, both parties seem to be in agreement! Even Meghan and Harry want their two children — Archie and Lilibet — to have the chance to bond with their cousins, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. The only thing stopping all of them from making up? No one has made the first move and extended an olive branch yet! And from what it sounds like, Meghan and Harry won’t be the ones to pull that trigger! They don’t want to rock the boat right now while Catherine is dealing with her health issue, understandably so!

However, Harry may get the chance to start the process of mending the fences soon. He plans to travel to London alone later this month to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games. It is unknown if he will see the royal family, including Catherine and William. The US source did mention he and King Charles, who is also battling cancer, are in communication right now. Could they be setting up a meeting? Possibly with Catherine and Will too? Hmm. Perhaps this is the huge opportunity for the royals to begin to turn a new leaf. Unless, of course, Kate and William actually do want “space” from Meghan and Harry, the hopes of a reconciliation are most likely down the drain… again.

What are YOUR thoughts, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments.

[Image via MEGA/WENN]