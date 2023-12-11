Meghan Markle 'Insulted' After Queen Elizabeth Offered Her A Black Equerry To 'Feel Comfortable' Joining Royal Family

Meghan Markle was apparently super offended when Queen Elizabeth II tried giving her a Black equerry to “help” her “feel comfortable” as she entered into the royal family.

In Omid Scobie‘s controversial new book Endgame, the author reveals the palace suggested she work with Ghanaian-born household cavalry officer Lieutenant Colonel Nana Kofi Twumasi-Ankrah to help get her used to royal life. But this rubbed Prince Harry‘s wife the wrong way, the journalist noted:

“When Palace aides told reporters, including myself, they ‘bent over backwards’ to make Meghan feel comfortable at Buckingham Palace, this included a follow-up suggestion that perhaps the Queen’s Ghanaian-born household cavalry officer Lieutenant Colonel Nana Kofi Twumasi-Ankrah should be the one to help Meghan. Though a charming and intelligent man, it stood out like a sore thumb to Meghan and her friends.”

Per The US Sun, the Suits alum and her pals were “insulted” by the idea, particularly because the only reason the palace thought “the Queen’s attendant” should assist the Deal or No Deal alum is likely due to a “lack of Black or other non-white staff” in “relevant senior roles.” Oof.

The royal expert claims a pal of the Duchess of Sussex told him:

“I doubt Kate [Middleton AKA Princess Catherine] was offered an equerry [for guidance].”

And even if she was offered support, it certainly wouldn’t have been very hard to find her an appropriate mentor! That’s the biggest problem!

There’s more!

This was actually The Firm’s second attempt at getting Meghan some help. Per Omid and other reports, Meghan was first assigned… Lady Susan Hussey! Yes, Prince William‘s Godmother who had to walk away from her royal duties last year after an alleged racist incident with a nonprofit worker. Jeez! It’s probably a good thing the 42-year-old “turned down the offer” eventually!

While the institution may have thought they had “bent over backward” for the new royal, Tina Brown perfectly summed up why the plan was still so flawed in her book The Palace Papers last year, saying via DailyMail.com:

“The glaring but unspoken problem was that none of these experienced Palace hands were women of color. […] As for the lady-in-waiting the Queen had offered for support, what on earth did the eighty-year-old Lady Susan Hussey have of use for a thirty-eight-year-old biracial American actress trying to navigate the treacherous Palace system?”

Hah! So true! And if she was allegedly racist, too, then she wasn’t going to be a good fit anyway! This just goes to show how racial tensions have been a problem for this family for soooo long! Thoughts? Let us know (below)!

