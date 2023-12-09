Meghan Markle’s Former Bestie Jessica Mulroney Shares Cryptic Quote About ‘Lies’!

Jessica Mulroney is at it again with the cryptic messages — seemingly aimed at her former best friend, Meghan Markle!

The 42-year-old took to Instagram Stories to repost a video from @WomennSoul that showed an unidentified woman passionately talking about people who do not see both sides of a story. The woman said in the clip:

“Anybody who believes lies about you, before even hearing your side of the story, was already looking for a way to be against you. Do I need to say that one more time?”

Hmm. Jessica did not further explain the post. However, we all know that she is no stranger to making references to her falling out with Meghan on social media! So would anybody be surprised if she was taking another swipe at the Duchess of Sussex with this cryptic quote? Not really.

The stylist was at the center of controversy three years ago. It all started when Black influencer Sasha Exeter asked her to use her platforms to amplify the Black Lives Matter movement. Instead of doing so, Jessica responded to the social media personality with anger. Sasha slammed the I Do, Redo host for her “textbook white privilege,” leading Jessica to publicly apologize. But the damage was already done. Meghan began to distance herself from Jessica, and they’ve seemingly been on the outs ever since.

So could she have been trying to call out Meghan for not listening to both sides of this story? Possibly a different problem they had? Was the quote about an entirely different situation instead? Who knows! And the likelihood of Jessica explaining her latest cryptic message is slim, given her track record!

