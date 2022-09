It was originally reported that Meghan Markle would be traveling to Balmoral in Scotland to be with Queen Elizabeth and the rest of the royal family.

Now, according to ITV reporter Chris Ship, Meghan will stay behind in London. She will also not attend the scheduled WellChild Awards this evening.

There’s little information, but considering the actress’ fraught history with the royals, it’s best she sits this one out.

