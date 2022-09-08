Queen Elizabeth 'Under Medical Supervision' As Her Family -- Including Meghan & Harry -- Are Rushing To Be By Her Side!

Queen Elizabeth II is not in a good condition — and her health issues are serious enough to cause most of her family members to rush to her side!

On Thursday morning, Buckingham Palace released a shocking statement updating the world on the Queen’s health after she canceled a scheduled Privy Council meeting on Wednesday. The cancellation was concerning considering the meeting of senior ministers was set to be virtual anyway — marking a clear decline in the Queen’s health, especially since her absence didn’t appear to be a mobility issue as she has previously struggled with, per BBC News.

Related: Jane Fonda Sends ‘Heartfelt Thanks’ For Support Following Cancer Diagnosis

To clear the air on what has been going on, the Palace shared:

“Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral [Castle].”

Whoa… It’s startling to see them be so forthcoming about how “concerned” the doctors are.

The 96-year-old has been at her summer home at Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland since July. As mentioned, her health news follows confirmation the Queen was skipping out on an important meeting on Wednesday evening. A statement by the Palace at the time claimed she just needed “rest,” saying:

“After a full day yesterday, Her Majesty has this afternoon accepted doctors’ advice to rest. This means that the Privy Council meeting that had been due to take place this evening will be rearranged.”

On Tuesday, Queen Elizabeth was last seen in photos (above) when she appointed Conservative Party leader Liz Truss as the UK’s new prime minister. The ceremony took place in Balmoral instead of its usual destination of Buckingham Palace, where people would often watch. Another sign of her fragile health. Liz signaled cause for concern when she tweeted ahead of the Palace’s announcement on Thursday:

“The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime. My thoughts – and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom – are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time.”

Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, also shared on the site:

“My prayers, and the prayers of people across the [Church of England] and the nation, are with Her Majesty The Queen today. May God’s presence strengthen and comfort Her Majesty, her family, and those who are caring for her at Balmoral.”

So, so sad to hear everyone talking like this… We hope the Queen can fight whatever health battle she is facing.

Related: News Anchor Suffers Stroke On Live TV

Many of the monarch’s family are now headed to be by her side during her health battle. Per reports, Prince Charles and his wife Camilla Parker Bowles have already traveled to be by her side. This comes after Charles was seen on Wednesday carrying out engagements in Scotland – so he was nearby! The Queen’s only daughter, Princess Anne, was also in the country this week undertaking royal duties. Anne’s other siblings Prince Andrew and Prince Edward (and his wife Sophie) are headed to see their mother, too.

Two of Her Majesty’s grandchildren are rushing to Scotland, as well! Prince William, who is second in line to the throne, is headed to Balmoral, but his wife Kate Middleton will stay home with their children as Thursday marks the first day of school for Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, a Kensington Palace spokesperson told the UK Press Association.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — who just happened to be in the UK this week — are changing their plans. They were scheduled to be at the WellChild Awards in London on Thursday, but a spokesperson confirmed to Us Weekly that they are racing to Scotland instead. Let’s hope the boys can keep any tension between them bottled up for the Queen’s sake!! The last thing she needs is to be reminded of the rift in the family at a time like this. We are keeping Queen Elizabeth and the entire royal family in our thoughts right now.

[Image via MEGA/WENN]