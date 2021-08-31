Meghan Markle’s Bullying Accusers TOOK BACK Their Claims -- Plus More From New Finding Freedom Epilogue!

We’ve got new insight into Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s eventful last year thanks to Finding Freedom.

The biography, co-authored by Carolyn Durand and Omid Scobie, was originally published in August 2020. A year later, the paperback version has been released with an updated epilogue that recounts everything that went down since the book first hit the shelves — and if you follow Royal Family drama, you know there’s a LOT to cover.

The most notable event, of course, was the bombshell Oprah special. But you’ll remember that just before the interview aired, a report came out claiming the actress had bullied palace staffers. In the new edition of Finding Freedom, though, the authors revealed those claims weren’t all that they appeared.

Apparently, “sources confirmed that upon discovery of Jason [Knauf]’s email, two of the individuals mentioned in the email asked for any allegations made to HR about their experiences with Meghan to be rescinded.”

Sooo… it kind of sounds like some staffers were doing some average complaining about their boss, and Knauf escalated it, against their wishes, into a full blown investigation — which was still going on as of June, according to Entertainment Tonight. It’s certainly a good way to make Meghan look bad on the world’s stage.

At the time, a friend of the couple told the authors:

“Here we go again. It felt like certain individuals at the Palace were doing their very best to undermine and discredit anything they worried the couple may or may not say during the interview.”

What we’re getting here is, not only was the leak just before the Oprah interview a smear job, but the investigation itself was kind of bogus from the beginning. No wonder the Sussexes quit — with a (royal) family like that, who needs enemies?

As we know, the royal rift has continued in the months following the infamous tell-all. Per Finding Freedom, Prince William is allegedly still “furious” about it, but likely won’t speak on the subject ever again. Meanwhile, Archie and Lili’s parents were apparently disappointed but not surprised that Queen Elizabeth failed to take “accountability” for the hardship they faced before they left the UK.

Read on for some more new info from the updated Finding Freedom, out Tuesday:

Prince Philip’s funeral

As we previously reported, certain members of the Royal Family were reportedly “quietly pleased” that the pregnant Suits alum couldn’t make it to Prince Philip’s funeral in April. (Rude!) But apparently, Harry had high hopes the event would mend bridges with his family — he even bought a one-way ticket in case things went well and he might extend his stay.

The authors wrote:

“There was a feeling that this trip might also present an opportunity to come together and talk without the filter of staff as go-betweens, a number of whom the Sussexes had come to discover were behind many of the media leaks they dealt with as working royals.”

They claimed the brothers’ conversation outside St George’s Chapel following the funeral was their first face-to-face conversation in 15 months, and that they had “at least two further conversations” while the military vet was in England. Harry reportedly only spoke briefly with dad Prince Charles, and their issues remain “unresolved”.

Archie’s title

Meghan expressed concern over lack of security offered to Archie in the CBS interview, even though the parents had reportedly eschewed royal titles for their children previously. According to Finding Freedom:

“Palace aides were actually instructed to brief the press the couple did not want a title for Archie. … In reality, the couple did want the option, given it would provide their son with a level of security that only comes with a title. The differential treatment the couple felt had been bestowed upon their son was a major sting to Harry and Meghan.”

Meghan & Harry’s quarantine anniversary

The book also detailed the couple’s adorable wedding anniversary celebration in May of 2020:

“With restaurant outings off-limits, the couple had to get a little creative in May for their second-anniversary festivities at home, spending part of the day looking back at their 2018 with a number of people who had been part of the wedding festivities, including vendors that had helped bring their magical Windsor Castle ceremony to life. They capped off the day with a Southern Californian favorite: Mexican food ordered from a popular local restaurant, washed down with margaritas (alcoholic for him, nonalcoholic for her). For gifts, they exchanged cotton-based items, as the tradition suggests. The home celebration was a rare day off for the couple, who focused their new life of freedom around service.”

Becoming pregnant with Lili

Regarding Sussex Baby #2, the authors noted that following Meghan’s devastating miscarriage:

“The couple tried for another child and later in the year found out they were pregnant again.”

While the couple was ecstatic, they waited until well into the second trimester to announce the news.

A friend explained:

“She felt it was truly a blessing from God. But this time, they were careful not to tell anyone. It wasn’t until toward the end of the year that they both started to feel more relaxed.”

No regrets

We’ve heard it before, but Finding Freedom reiterated that Meghan and Harry have no regrets about where they are now, despite all the drama. The book read:

“As difficult as recent years have been, sources close to the Sussexes say that neither Harry nor Meghan have any regrets about the decisions they have made. What started as a fairy-tale romance became a story that reinvented the genre — a self-made, independent woman playing an equal role alongside her knight.”

Aww! So sweet. What a fascinating insight into our American royals!

