Are The New Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Portraits Giving A Secret MIDDLE FINGER To The Royal Family?!

Sending a message??

After two new portraits of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry hit the internet on Tuesday, a royal biographer thinks the couple is trying to send a clear — but very salty — message to the rest of the royal family!

This week, fans were treated to two new photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex looking particularly glamorous as they waited to enter a UK charity event they attended before Queen Elizabeth II’s death in September. Photographed and shared by Misan Harriman on Instagram, one pic sees Meghan in a bright red getup while holding her husband’s hand. Another black and white photo shows them side-by-side during the opening ceremony of the One Young World event.

Take a look at the stunning images!

Gorgeous!

But what’s the big deal, you ask? Normally, we wouldn’t think much of the imagery. Aside from the fact the royal renegades don’t usually release official snapshots of themselves (and technically these aren’t official official) they’re pretty normal pictures, right? At first glance, yes. But with these two, timing is everything!

Just two days before these portraits dropped, another very noteworthy photo made its way onto the internet. On Sunday, Buckingham Palace released a portrait of King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla, and the heir to the throne, Prince William, and his wife Princess Catherine AKA Kate Middleton. The unusually relaxed picture of the couples was taken at a giant reception held for heads of state and officials overseas on September 18, ahead of the Queen’s funeral. You know, the one Harry and Meghan were uninvited from? Essentially, it was a picture symbolizing the continuation of the monarchy… and it notably left two family members out! Ch-ch-check it out (below).

OK, now we’re seeing where the drama’s at! So, were Harry and Meghan really being petty AF by releasing their photos just days later? Or was it merely a coincidence?

Speaking to Page Six on Tuesday, royal biographer Tom Bower insisted he “absolutely” believes the photos were meant to humiliate the royal family. Damn! The Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors author argued:

“It was all about, we’re back now on course to build Brand Meghan and the book, the Netflix series, the podcast. Everything is money. And to their advantage, they were in the public eye for seven days during the funeral or more, every day they were filmed.”

Bower then seemed to suggest if the couple really wanted to stay out of the public eye and not stir up drama like this they could. He compared their time in the UK for the Queen’s funeral with the very different experience they had during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee over the summer, saying in the earlier event:

“They were shuffled off to a window upstairs and hardly seen.”

Meanwhile, when it came time for the funeral, “they were center stage.” Suggesting this is all one big PR move, he added:

“You know, she has really got one interest and that’s Meghan, and the casualties are the royal family and as far as she’s concerned, that’s terrific.”

Oof!

He’s got a pretty harsh take on the publication of the photos! Do YOU think they were released to humiliate the rest of the family??? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Avalon]