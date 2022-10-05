Prince Harry & Meghan Markle 'Panicked' As Netflix Rejects Their Plea To Edit Out Juicy Content!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might not get their way this time!

Last week, sources claimed the Sussexes were desperate to edit their upcoming Netflix docuseries (as well as Harry’s memoir) following Queen Elizabeth II’s death — but now it doesn’t sound like they’re going to have an easy time getting what they want!

Per Page Six sources on Tuesday, Netflix is pushing back on Harry and Meghan as they try to backtrack on their own project, which they’ve been filming for over a year now. A source for the streamer revealed:

​​”Harry and Meghan are having second thoughts on their own story, on their own project.”

Another industry source suggested the Duke and Duchess are feeling “panicked” about some of the things they’ve said, they explained:

“Harry and Meghan are panicked about trying to tone down even the most basic language. But it’s their story, from their own mouths.”

The series is believed to include some major truth bombs about King Charles II and Queen Consort Camilla, as well as Prince William and Princess Catherine AKA Kate Middleton. When we first heard the couple was trying to edit down their upcoming content, it sounded like they were just trying to avoid stirring the pot out of respect for the late Queen, but now it seems like something else is afoot!

According to reports, King Charles won’t grant Archie and Lilibet their prince/princess titles until he knows what his son and daughter-in-law have shared with the public. Could this be the reason for their second-guessing?? Maybe so!

But according to new sources, the couple’s been looking to retool their entire series (produced by their company Archewell) since before the Queen passed, so it sounds like something else might be bothering them. Hmm. The Netflix insider added:

“They’ve made significant requests to walk back content they themselves have provided — to the extent that some Netflix staff believe, if granted, it will effectively shelve the project indefinitely.”

Yikes! Not the outcome anyone wants! If they’re not willing to air their dirty laundry, why did they make a reality show??

So what does Netflix think about Harry and Meghan’s request to edit the project? The source added:

“Netflix is standing by the filmmakers.”

The filmmakers meaning the folks who shot all the material — NOT the producers/stars.

Welp! They shouldn’t have sold their story to a streamer or revealed more than they were willing to reveal then! Looks like this deal may backfire on them since the filmmakers (naturally) want to include all the content, per the insiders.

The project is led by Oscar-nominated director Liz Garbus. In August, Meghan called her “incredible” while speaking to The Cut, adding about the series:

“[It’s] the piece of my life I haven’t been able to share, that people haven’t been able to see — our love story.”

Despite the streamer standing by the filmmakers, Liz ultimately doesn’t have a say on the final cut. Sources claim only the Sussexes and Netflix get the final word on what is released — which is probably creating the standstill now. Still, it may be challenging for the stars to overhaul their project this late in the game, even if Netflix gave them the chance. Higher-ups have reportedly been planning to drop the royal reality show immediately after Season 5 of The Crown — which airs next month on November 9! Harry and Meg are running out of time!

On the production schedule, the industry source shared:

“Netflix has made it clear that the project is going forward.”

Millions of dollars are riding on this deal, so it’s likely Harry and Meghan are going to have to fold at some point, we just hope they agree to spill some tea in the process! Thoughts?! Why do you think they’re rethinking everything? Sound OFF (below)!

