Meghan Markle Told King Charles There Were TWO Royal Racists, New Bombshell Book Claims!

Two years ago, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shocked the world when they sat down with Oprah Winfrey to talk about their time in the royal family. And one of the biggest bombshells to come out of the tell-all interview was that a member of the royal family expressed “concerns” about the couple’s son Archie’s skin color. The Duchess of Sussex explained:

“In those months when I was pregnant, all around the same time, so we have in tandem the conversation of, he won’t be given security, he’s not going to be given a title, and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.”

The two refused to name the alleged royal or elaborate more on the conversation. However, the accusation has made waves ever since, with many wondering who made the comments. Prepare for a big plot twist, though, Perezcious readers! According to a new explosive book from royal biographer Omid Scobie, there were two — not just one — alleged royal racists!

Per The Sun, the author claimed in Endgame that Meghan wrote private letters to King Charles in the spring of 2021 and revealed the two members of the royal household who allegedly took part in racist “conversations.” Whoa! If you were hoping to find out the parties involved in the situation, don’t hold your breath. Their identity was not disclosed in the book. It’s also unknown if the second person is also a member of the royal family or someone who works for the family. However, that person is believed to be a member of the royal household.

Scobie claims he does know the names of the two alleged royal racists named in the letters. But he’s unable to share them due to “laws in the United Kingdom prevent me from reporting who they were.” Ugh. So for now, the two identities remain a mystery!

As for how Charles responded to Meghan calling out “unconscious bias and ignorance” inside the royal family, though? Scobie writes that the 75-year-old monarch expressed to Meghan that he felt “no ill will” or “casual prejudice” had been involved when these conversations about Archie happened. He also allegedly took a moment in the letters to clear up “something he felt strongly about,” the book claims – although it’s unknown what else he wanted to discuss.

And ultimately, the book states that there were no “hard feelings” about the “specific incident” following their correspondence. However, a lot of issues were left unresolved. When it came to the two alleged racists, Omid also insisted there was a feeling “both had been heard.”

At least time, the royal family hasn’t reacted to this new claim from the book. But what are YOUR reactions to the bombshell reveal? Sound OFF in the comments below!

To learn more about civil rights issues, check out https://www.splcenter.org/.

