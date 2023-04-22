Meghan Markle Reportedly Wrote Letter To King Charles About 'Unconscious Bias’ Within The Royal Family

Meghan Markle raised some concerns to King Charles III about the royal family AFTER her bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey!

For those who need a refresher, she and Prince Harry sat down for an interview with Oprah in 2021, during which they dropped several shocking claims, including about the royal family’s racist behavior. The Duchess of Sussex revealed someone in the family voiced concerns about their son Archie’s skin tone – but refused to name the person who said it as it would be “damaging” to them.

There’s been a ton of speculation over the past two years about who it could have been. Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip were instantly removed from the list of possible culprits after Oprah clarified they were not part of those conversations. And at one point, Christopher Andersen’s book Brothers And Wives: Inside The Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan claimed it had been King Charles who questioned the 3-year-old’s skin tone. However, it was never proven true.

Related: Royal Family ‘Delighted’ Meghan Won’t Be Attending Coronation!

While Meghan and Harry have never named the royal responsible, the damage was already done. Because it has now been revealed that Charles reportedly reached out to the Duchess of Sussex to express his disappointment over the “high-profile and damaging allegations” back then.

According to The Telegraph on Friday, the 74-year-old monarch sent a letter to Meghan shortly after the interview to talk about the feud and the couple’s decision to publicly air out the royal family’s dirty laundry. He is believed to be the only senior royal to have contacted her after the explosive conversation with Oprah, per the new report.

In response to Charles’ letter, Meghan took a moment to clarify her comments – specifically the ones she made about the alleged racist senior royal. She supposedly identified the person involved in the letter and swore she never meant to accuse them of being racist but wanted to raise concerns about “unconscious bias” within the family. Of course, this individual’s identity still has not been publicly confirmed yet!

But the Telegraph reported that Charles and Meghan “acknowledged that the individual’s remark was not made with malice.” She reportedly ended up thanking her father-in-law for the messages. Although their exchange was “warm,” there is obviously some major tension between the Sussexes and royals to this day. So obvi these letters didn’t do much to help their relationship!

Ultimately, the outlet said Meghan did not receive what she felt was a satisfactory response to her concerns – and this is a big reason why she is not attending the historic coronation with Harry next month and instead staying back in California with the pair’s children. However, a source shut down that claim to Page Six on Friday, saying:

“Yes, there was correspondence, there were letters back and forth from the Duchess of Sussex to the king. But she’s moved on, this was two years ago, it has nothing to do with her decision not to attend the coronation.”

While the letters might not have influenced her decision, it would not be shocking if their feud had! Thoughts on these new details, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via MEGA/WENN]