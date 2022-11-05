Aaron Carter’s Former Fiancée Melanie Martin Tearfully Reacts To Singer’s Death

Aaron Carter’s ex-fiancée speaks out shortly after his tragic death.

As we previously reported, the 34-year-old singer was found dead at his home in California on Saturday morning. TMZ reported that law enforcement responded to a 911 call at around 11 a.m. about a male who drowned in a bathtub. However, an official cause of death has not been announced. A rep for the House of Carter alum told E! News:

“It is with deepest regret to report Aaron Carter was found unresponsive this a.m. in his home in Palmdale, California.”

Shortly after the news broke, his ex Melanie Martin also issued a statement to the Associated Press and asked for privacy while the family grieves right now. She said:

“We are still in the process of accepting this unfortunate reality. Your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated.”

When the news of Aaron’s death broke, the 30-year-old model shared a two-second video of herself on TikTok crying while behind the wheel of the car. Fans immediately took to the comments section to offer their condolences, saying:

“I am so so sorry. Please remember you have the biggest part of him then anyone does and that is Prince.” “He’s at peace now. He gave you the best gift to remember him by. I know you’re hurting please drive safe” “Stay strong for your baby, lead prince down a better road. So many blessings your way.”

She then shared a tribute on her Instagram Story, writing alongside a picture with the I Want Candy artist:

“My baby. I can’t breathe.”

Aaron and Melanie were in an on-and-off relationship over the past couple of years, and they shared an 11-month-old son named Prince together. We’re keeping his family in our thoughts as they mourn his loss.

[Image via MEGA/WENN]