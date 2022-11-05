Aaron Carter Dead At Age 34

Aaron Carter passed away at the age of 34.

According to TMZ, the former child star was found dead at his home in Lancaster, California, on Saturday. Law enforcement reportedly was dispatched to the house after receiving a 911 at around 11:00 a.m. about a male drowning in a bathtub. Law enforcement sources told the outlet that homicide detectives are investigating the death – but noted that it’s standard procedure. An official cause of death is unknown at this time.

As you may know, Aaron – who is the younger brother of the Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter – rose to fame in the late 1990s as a singer, releasing four studio albums including his self-titled debut album in 1997 when he was only 9 years old. However, he is probably well-known for his sophomore album Aaron’s Party (Come Get It), which was released in 2000 and included hits like I Want Candy and That’s How I Beat Shaq. Aaron also acted in several film and television shows, including Lizzie McGuire and 7th Heaven. Later on, Aaron transitioned into rap music, appeared on Dancing With The Stars, and starred in the Broadway production of Seussical.

Over the years, the musician had struggled with substance abuse issues, his mental health, and some legal issues. According to Page Six, he revealed that he had “voluntarily” checked into an out-patient program of a rehab center in September to try and regain custody of his 11-month-old son, Prince, whom he shared with his ex-fiancée Melanie Martin. A couple of days before his death, TMZ reported that he was pulled over by police on suspicion of a DUI.

Rest in peace, Aaron.

