Melissa McCarthy Apologizes For Throwing Support Behind Controversial Anti-LGBT, Anti-Abortion Charity: 'We Blew It'

Melissa McCarthy is walking it back…

The popular actress is owning up to a big mistake she made, apologizing after accidentally supporting a charity with a history of anti-abortion and anti-LGBT rhetoric.

Related: Billie Eilish Scares The CRAP Out Of Super-Fan Melissa McCarthy!

It all started when the actress teamed up with HBOMax on a “20 Days of Kindness” campaign to help promote her new film, Superintelligence, while also encouraging viewers to give money to charities that were doing good this holiday season. Among the 20 McCarthy originally highlighted was one called Exodus Cry, a Christian organization that states its purpose as being “committed to abolishing sex trafficking and breaking the cycle of commercial sexual exploitation.”

That’s all good and fine on paper, of course, but The Daily Beast did some very rudimentary digging this week and uncovered its CEO Benjamin Nolot‘s disturbing history of anti-abortion and anti-LGBT comments and public stances. Once the outlet made those a printed matter, McCarthy realized her error after hearing from thousands of disappointed and disturbed fans on social media.

On Thursday, then, the Mike & Molly actress took to her official Instagram account to apologize for the screw-up. In a video she shot herself, the 50-year-old Illinois native talked directly to the camera and completely owned up to not doing her due diligence on picking the best charities.

She said (below):

“It has come to our attention that our 20 Days of Kindness, which is a kindness hub that we started to shine a light on 20 great charities, had one in there that… well, there’s no other way to say it, we blew it. We made a mistake and we backed a charity that upon proper vetting stands for everything that we do not. No we do not [want to support it]. We have pulled it. We are so incredibly grateful for you ringing the bell and helping us be better. We’re sorry for our mistake. Oh boy, are we are sorry for it. Can’t believe that we missed it.”

Wow. Very forthright, to her credit!

McCarthy added she hoped the incident here wouldn’t “ding other charities” that are “really doing some amazing things” this holiday season. Assuming the vetting process has become a little more stringent on her end, we’re sure things will work out fine.

Seriously, though, good for the Gilmore Girls alum for taking responsibility and acknowledging a mistake. Although, we don’t know how HBO plans to take back their reported $20,000 donation…

You can watch her full apology video (below):

Well said!

BTW, for those curious, charities that are backed by the “20 Days of Kindness” program include Habitat for Humanity, Planned Parenthood, and the Best Friends Animal Society.

Now those are causes we can get behind!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

Sound OFF about everything here with your take, down in the comments (below)…

[Image via Melissa McCarthy/Instagram]