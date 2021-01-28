Emilio Is Back! Disney+ Drops First The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers TV Series Trailer -- WATCH!

Truly never thought we’d be saying this considering the horror that it was last year, but… is it March yet??

The trailer for Disney+’s new Mighty Ducks TV sequel The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers just dropped, and fans are sure to be freaking out! Not only is Emilio Estevez back in his iconic role as coach Gordon Bombay to helm the spin-off, but Gilmore Girls’ Lauren Graham stars alongside him in this heartwarming, feel-good series!

In the trailer, Lauren appears as Alex, an optimistic momma to Evan Morrow (played by Brady Noon, who you may remember from Good Boys). When the 12-year-old gets cut from the now super competitive youth hockey team that emerged to success in the original films, Alex pulls up her bootstraps to form a new team of misfits.

In one of the clip’s most prominent lines, she urges:

“I want you to think about all the other kids who have been told that they’re too small or too slow. They just want to get out there and play. Let’s start our own team!”

But in order to start a team, the mother and son duo need ice, so they go to the one man who can help — Gordon Bombay (Estevez), who steps up and loans them his rink. Whether or not he helps coach the team is left to be discovered, though we do get to hear some of the athlete’s encouraging words and lots of tough love for the new players.

Get excited for yourself with the trailer (below)!

The 10-episode show is set to drop on the streaming service March 26, so if we make it through March 2021 without another global crisis, you bet we’ll be binging!

[Image via Disney Plus/Youtube]