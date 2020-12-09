The Situation Is SERIOUSLY Behind On Community Service Stemming From His Prison Stint!

Say what now?!

While we were gushing over Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife Lauren Sorrentino’s baby boy announcement, the reality TV star’s probation officer reported the soon-to-be father has clocked only 18 of 500 ordered community service hours. Yikes!

According to TMZ, he blamed the novel coronavirus for affecting his ability to perform said time, which was ordered as part of his tax evasion sentence. The Situation’s probation appointee also claimed he failed to attend scheduled service in August because of virus concerns — which we totally get considering we’re in a global pandemic — but that doesn’t deny the fact that he’s made little to no effort to attempt completing these necessary hours. C’mon, we’re nine months into this quarantine, he’s had time to figure out a solution!

The officer wrote in a letter to a judge how the GTL devotee has made no effort since his prison release to complete the 500 required hours, ignoring safe, social distanced options:

“At nearly every interaction to find a venue for community service, including service that could be performed from home.”

For years now, the 38-year-old has faced legal proceedings after he and his brother Marc were indicted for tax offenses in September 2014. Three years later, they were indicted on even more charges — clearly, they didn’t learn their lesson. Finally, in January 2018, the Jersey Shore star pled guilty to one count of tax evasion and was sentenced to eight months in prison with two years of supervised release — a much shorter stint compared to Marc who got two years in prison.

The TV personality served his time last year after paying a hefty fine. Upon release from Otisville Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York in September 2019, his wife told People:

“We are elated to finally close this chapter of our life. Thank you to our family, friends, and fans for the continuous love and support during this time, it brought us so much peace and comfort. We look forward to continuing our life as husband and wife and working on baby situations!”

And that they did! With Baby Situation on the way, it’s clear the happy couple has plunged forward, seemingly forgetting (more like ignoring…) a major stipulation in Mike’s prison sentence — those 500 hours of community service!

Sounds like The Sitch just can’t get away from this situation. He’ll reportedly receive a written warning by a judge stemming from his probation officer’s complaints, making the couple’s proclamations after his release (below) seem a little bleaker now.

“We truly believe that the comeback is ALWAYS greater than the setback and we can’t wait to show the world ours.”

While we love a comeback as much as anyone else, we hope Mike gets his act together soon so he can spend the rest of his hours wrapped up with his new arrival soon!

