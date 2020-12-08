The Situation & His Wife Reveal The Sex Of Their Baby! It's A...

Congratulations are in order for Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his pregnant wife Lauren!

As we reported late last month, the couple is expecting their first child together — an incredible time for any young couple in love! And on Tuesday morning, they revealed the sex of their coming baby!

Announcing the news on their child’s “Baby Sorrentino” Instagram account (hey, you gotta start early these days), the proud parents-to-be revealed…

IT’S A BOY!!!

Yay!!!

The Situation laid out the situation with a sweet set of pictures taken by the pair’s Christmas tree showing off an adorable ornament of blue shoes. What a cute way to celebrate!

The post includes a cute little caption written from the baby’s point of view, in which he informed fans the reveal was held virtually (smart!) and how “Mama and Daddy are thrilled,” and “Mama cannot wait to shop for me” among other heartwarming highlights! Love it!!

Ch-ch-check out the news (below):

Cutest reveal ever!!!

We’re so excited for this couple, especially after their emotional and difficult journey to even get to this point. Enjoy it, y’all! You deserve it!

And get ready for that baby boy! Looks like “Gym, Tan, Laundry” will continue for another generation! Love it!

