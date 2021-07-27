Uhhh... Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher Say They Only Bathe Their Kids When 'You Can See The Dirt on Them’

This feels like the equivalent of a sniff test.

While they always look squeaky clean on red carpets, turns out Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher aren’t so friendly with a bar of soap when they don’t have to be! During an episode of the Armchair Expert podcast, the parents revealed they don’t bathe their kids every day!

The curious convo started when Dax Shepard explained he’s been trying to convince his co-host Monica Padman to not “be getting rid of the natural oil on your skin with a bar of soap every day” while showering. Instead, he urged the 33-year-old to stick to just water on occasion, which Mila and Ashton 100% agreed with!

Shocked, Padman joked:

“I can’t believe I am in the minority here of washing my whole body in the shower. Who taught you to not wash?”

Turns out, the Friends with Benefits star didn’t have much of a choice growing up since hot water wasn’t a privilege she was always granted. The 37-year-old explained:

“I didn’t have hot water growing up as a child, so I didn’t shower much anyway.”

Though that trend didn’t stop once she could afford a steamy shower on the daily… or when she had kids (daughter Wyatt, 6, and son Dimitri, 4) to take care of! The momma continued:

“But when I had children, I also didn’t wash them every day. I wasn’t that parent that bathed my newborns — ever.”

Knowing how messy babies get, we see why it would feel like a waste of time! And according to the Mayo Clinic, it can also be unhealthy for a baby to get lathered in soap too often as it “can dry out his or her skin.” So maybe she was actually doing the right thing, even if it goes against what most people believe!?

While a supporter of minimal rinses these days, the Parenthood alum did admit he and Kristen Bell used to bathe their daughters Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 6, every day because it was “part of a nighttime routine.” Make sense! However, that’s definitely fallen off the bandwagon now that the kids are older. Understanding that, Mila chimed in:

“That’s how we feel about our children.”

But wanting to make one thing very clear, Ashton added:

“Now, here’s the thing: If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there’s no point.”

LOLz! The That ‘70s Show alum didn’t want listeners thinking his little ones were just walking around like stink bugs…

As it turns out, the A-listers aren’t wrong to hold off on the bath time rituals. The American Academy of Dermatology Association also agrees with this method, suggesting on their website that kids between 6 to 11 “may not need a daily bath,” but should get clean at least once or twice a week.

Makes you wonder how many times the actors are sudsing up themselves, right? Well, the 43-year-old entrepreneur clarified:

“I wash my armpits and my crotch daily, and nothing else ever. I got a bar of Lever 2000 that delivers every time. Nothing else.”

They’re also big fans of daily face-washing, the No Strings Attached lead concluded:

“I do have a tendency to throw some water on my face after a workout to get all the salts out.”

His wife goes one step further, sharing:

“I do wash my face twice a day.”

Better than nothing!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Are you shocked to find out Mila and Ashton don’t bathe themselves — or their kids — with soap very often?! Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via Drew Altizer/WENN]