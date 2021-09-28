Mila Kunis Insists She Showers ‘Every Day’ & Reveals Why Her Kids Don’t After Bathing Controversy

Mila Kunis is in hot water again (well, figuratively speaking, of course)!

The actress appeared on Tuesday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show to clear the air on this summer’s bathing debate — in which she and her husband Ashton Kutcher, along with Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell, admitted they and their kids don’t bathe every day. The candid conversation went viral as many other celebs revealed their lackluster shower habits as well. Unfortunately, Mila’s new comments are not helping her case whatsoever!

The Friends with Benefits star first teased that she washes her dogs more often than her kids before getting serious about the hot topic, adding:

“I shower every day, but I don’t wash my hair every day. I don’t find that to be a necessity.”

The 38-year-old then explained why her kids don’t get a good scrub as frequently (unless “you can see the dirt on them,” as Ashton previously declared). Blaming their family’s hectic lifestyle, she continued to host Ellen DeGeneres:

“My intent every day is to bathe my children. I wake up every day and I’m like, ‘today, I’m going to shower my kids.’ And then bedtime happens, and I forgot to feed them…”

Uhhh, that does not feel like the kind of thing she should be joking about while trying to shut down a controversy! Unconcerned about that, the Bad Moms lead also insisted that her children, Wyatt, 6, and Dimitri, 4, don’t walk around dirty all the time, they just get cleaned off in unusual ways, such as the swimming pool. She started elaborating:

“There’s a body of water that [the kids] touch just about every day. Almost every other day. Sometimes it’s the pool, sometimes it’s the sprinkler.”

And she had the perfect reason why this controversy shouldn’t even matter anyway, joking:

“It’s COVID! Who showered in COVID? We didn’t leave the house! Who cares!”

Well, the whole world seemed to care over the summer when the conversation first went viral in July. Kunis chatted about the early days of the debate, adding that Dax had a HIGHlarious reaction to seeing his friends get a bad reputation when he was the one who started the discussion on his podcast, Armchair Expert. She mused:

“Cut to a year later, Dax is doing a press junket for something completely different and the reporter decides to ask him, ‘you know, this whole thing’s been circulating about Ashton and Mila not showering, what are your thoughts on it?’ And he was like, ‘I’m the one who started this conversation!’ So this whole story has now taken such a turn.”

But get this — even though she may hate being at the center of the drama, she’s definitely keeping up to date on the hygiene habits of some of Hollywood’s finest because she congratulated Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson for his over-the-top shower schedule! LOLz!

After rehashing her stance on the bathing debate, the That ‘70s Show alum reflected:

“I don’t think I made this story any better right now. I feel like this is going to take a whole other turn!”

She might be right! Especially after joking that she forgets to feed her kids. Ch-ch-check out the full clip (below)!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do you think Mila helped her case at all?? Can you even believe we’re still talking about this?? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

