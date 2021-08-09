Sorry To The Celebs Who Don’t Bathe! Dwayne Johnson Showers THREE Times A Day!!

Have no fear, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is always fresh AF!

The Jungle Cruise star hopped on social media Friday to clear the air and make it very known how he feels about one of the most controversial celebrity trends of the summer!

Addressing recent reveals that famous duos and their kiddos are skipping bath time until “you can see the dirt on them” (per Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis’ household rules) or when they “stink” (like Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell prefer), the actor had some thoughts. And we think his routine will make fans much more relieved than when Jake Gyllenhaal said he felt showering had become “less necessary” in his life.

After a Twitter user admitted her Slack group has become obsessed with the number of celebrities who don’t bathe regularly, Dwayne chimed in to clarify that he’s one of Hollywood’s cleanest stars. Opening up about this hygiene regimen, the 49-year-old explained:

“I’m the opposite of a ‘not washing themselves’ celeb. Shower (cold) when I roll outta bed to get my day rollin’. Shower (warm) after my workout before work. Shower (hot) after I get home from work. Face wash, body wash, exfoliate and I sing (off key) in the shower.”

LOLz!! Wondering what his go-to songs are?? He later added that Hello, Dolly! “is one of my favs” and that he sings “with emotion.” Oh, how we wish we could witness that…

We’re also totally loving how specific The Rock’s shower schedule is, though we should have expected that coming from him. After all, to have a bod like his, you’d have to be a bit of an overachiever! Unfortunately, there was one fan not so impressed with his excessive habits.

Responding to the father of three’s post, a naysayer mused:

“This is…weirder than not showering?”

To which the Moana actor defended himself, arguing:

“Nothing weird about this, my friend. I workout twice a day and then I go to work for 12+ hours. I shower 3xs. Easy to understand.”

Take that, hater! This Fast & Furious lead is not ashamed of his shower rituals! TBH, we’re just glad to know there’s at least one A-lister who realizes that getting clean is a necessary part of life!! Three times one day might be a bit much (let’s save some water, please), but where would you rather stand on this issue?

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Glad The Rock bathes so often? Or are you still as bewildered as us that soap has become the center of controversy these days?? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

