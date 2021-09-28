Kim Kardashian Anonymously Donated Thousands To This Family's GoFundMe

Kim Kardashian came up big for a family in need that has been struggling financially during this endless, stressful, tragic, anxiety-inducing global pandemic. If only there was something more people could do to help this time not be as bad… oh, wait… there is… but we digress.

Anywho.

According to sources, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians superstar donated thousands of dollars to a mother of four asking for financial to keep her family from losing her home.

While Kim herself hasn’t spoken publicly about the donation, “multiple sources” confirmed the gift in a new report from Page Six.

Related: Kim Posts AMAZING 90s Throwback Pics And Accuses Sis Kourtney Of Grand Theft Auto!

The donation came via a GoFundMe fundraiser published by a woman named Angelia Cantrell. A mother of triplet boys and a daughter, Cantrell posted on the page that her husband died from COVID-19 earlier this year, and she then lost her job as a result of pandemic-related layoffs.

The stressed-out mom wrote (below):

“Throughout, this time, unfortunately our bills have fallen behind, after only being able to make the minimum payments.”

In turn, Kim donated $3,000 to fulfill the full GoFundMe request.

Ironically, Kim apparently accidentally revealed her own name on the donation list, writing “Kim Kardashian West” in addition to giving. And while you certainly wouldn’t be wrong to question whether the person who made the donation was really Kim, as it turns out, it was!

An insider explained that the reality TV star didn’t mean to post her name publicly on the page, adding:

“Kim did donate. She meant to do it anonymously and she gave the full amount the mother was asking for when she posted it, which was $3,000.”

Amazing!

Sadly, these tough times of the pandemic seem endless at this point, but we’re inspired to know there are still people out there keen on helping others.

Great job, Kim!

[Image via Adriana M. Barraza/WENN/GoFundMe]