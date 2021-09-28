WTF, Did Dog The Bounty Hunter Actually Find Brian Laundrie?!?

Is this another false alarm? Or is Dog The Bounty Hunter really that good at his job??

As we reported, the reality star, whose real name is Duane Chapman, joined in the search for Brian Laundrie over the weekend. Brian is of course a person of interest in the death of his fiancée Gabby Petito. After police from North Port, Florida let him slip away, authorities have been searching for him, mostly in the swamps of the Carlton Reserve, where his parents said he told them he was heading for a hike on Tuesday, September 14.

The search has included boats, canine units, dive teams… all in all it’s estimated by experts to have cost well over a million dollars by now. And they may have all been put to shame if Dog really picked up the scent in just a couple days on the case.

According to a source spilling to TMZ, the Hawaiian manhunter has already found a lead he believes could lead to Laundrie. While searching through the Florida wilderness with his new wife Francie, the insider says, Dog got a tip on a “fresh campsite” he believes is linked to the fugitive.

Not only that, the bounty hunter even believes he found proof that links the campsite to Brian’s parents!

There’s already been massive suspicion thrown their way due to some seeming discrepancies in the story of their son’s disappearance: his car was filmed at the house after they said he’d left for his hike, he didn’t take his cell phone or ID with him, and a neighbor even claimed to have seen the whole fam — Brian included — leaving on a camping trip.

It’s that last bit of info that has us the most intrigued by this new claim. Could the parents really have had something to do with him evading police? Did they really go on some kind of camping trip?? Or is Dog barking up the wrong tree?

We guess we’ll learn the legitimacy of the lead soon enough. Per the source, Dog has already alerted authorities to his information and is awaiting their arrival before making another move.

On joining the search, Dog released a statement to Fox News, saying:

“Dog and Francie have experienced extreme loss themselves. Their hearts go out to Gabby’s family for what they’re going through and want to help bring justice for her death.”

If he really does help get the family justice, there’s no doubt everyone will seriously re-evaluate how they look at Dog.

[Image via Dog The Bounty Hunter/Gabby Petito/Instagram.]