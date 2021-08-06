Jake Gyllenhaal Shocker! Actor Doesn't Think Bathing Is That 'Necessary': 'We Naturally Clean Ourselves'

We thought COVID was making people more health-conscious, but apparently it’s making folks way less hygienic! Because it seems the latest Hollywood trend is skipping bath time!

First there was Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, who said they only bathe their children when they can see dirt. Then Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell said their kids had to be stinky before they got a bath!

Now Jake Gyllenhaal is the latest celeb to admit showers have become a thing of the past… Except instead of talking about the cleanliness of kids, he’s the one avoiding soap like the plague!

Chatting with Vanity Fair on Friday, ahead of the launch of his new campaign for Prada‘s Luna Rossa Ocean fragrance, the actor was asked if there’s “anything revelatory” about his “shower ritual.” Well… It turns out there is, it’s just not what the outlet expected at all!

Related: Britney Spears Doesn’t Want To Wait Anymore — Files To Remove Jamie As Conservator ASAP!

Before opening up about his non-existent “ritual,” the Brokeback Mountain star HIGHlariously mused:

“I always am baffled that loofahs come from nature. They feel like they’ve been made in a factory but, in fact, it’s just not true. Since I was young, it’s amazed me.”

Um, okay, Jake. Not exactly what they asked! But maybe he was just stalling before he spilled the REAL tea. Because the 40-year-old then dished:

“More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times.”

Excuse us, but “less necessary”??? How is that possible?! Especially for an actor known for starring in sweaty films like Nightcrawler and Southpaw. We’d say a shower has only become more necessary in Jake’s life!

Though he may be saving on his water bill, the El Lay native claims he’s not walking around smelly, adding:

“I do believe, because Elvis Costello is wonderful, that good manners and bad breath get you nowhere. So I do that. But I do also think that there’s a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves.”

A “whole world of not bathing.”

Wow. Our minds are just blown. We appreciate we’ll never have to catch a whiff of Jake’s bad breath, but we’d say body odor is just as bad, if not worse. It’s one thing not to wash your hair for a beauty routine, but avoiding the whole body? Who’s teaching these celebrities this?

Related: How Ryan Reynolds Feels About Taylor Swift Using His Daughters’ Names In Her Songs!

Definitely not the general public as social media has been filled with memes since the performer added his voice to this bath-gate controversy! Ch-ch-check out the best tweets (below)!

me if i see ashton kutcher, mila kunis, & jake gyllenhaal on the street

pic.twitter.com/F139KZkog6 — j. (@bvffysfilms) August 6, 2021

pov: you’re starring in a film with Ashton Kutcher and Jake Gyllenhaal pic.twitter.com/0Yow6PTJgT — bec⁷ #1 Evapopper???? (@jmnftagustd) August 6, 2021

taylor swift: i am releasing a 10-minute version of my song about jake gyllennhaal

jake gyllenhaal: I'm not really into bathing — kelsey weekman (@kelsaywhat) August 6, 2021

Tom on the set of Spider-Man with jake gyllenhaal pic.twitter.com/z7P7PdduNc — Spidey_HGB (@Holland97M) August 6, 2021

@ jake gyllenhaal and other musty ass celebrities take notes pic.twitter.com/NvCsN8FNVc — joey⁷ (@cevanstar) August 6, 2021

fun fact: the gas that Mysterio omits isn't CGI, it's just Jake Gyllenhaal's rancid stench pic.twitter.com/dnrol9IN8Q — jeremy. (@jeremylovesyall) August 6, 2021

We think it’s safe to say fans much prefer this squeaky clean version of Jake…

That said, innerestingly the BAFTA award winner’s Sunday in the Park with George co-star Annaleigh Ashford has been caught gushing about how good the movie producer smells. On a recent Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, she admitted the hunk “always smells good,” and described his scent as:

“[Like] very nice hand cream and shampoo, good ones, high quality, probably organic.”

Well, we know that can’t be true now! Perhaps Prada’s new fragrance is just really that good?

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Are we taking crazy pills or what? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via WENN/Avalon/Joseph Marzullo/Nicky Nelson]