Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard Wait For Their Kids To ‘Stink’ Before Bathing Them -- Just Like Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis! Is This Normal?!

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are coming to their besties’ defense after Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis shocked the internet by revealing they don’t bathe their kids on the regular!

While appearing virtually on The View on Tuesday, the parents were asked to discuss their reaction to the social media backlash the A-listers faced for sharing on Armchair Expert that they wait until “you can see the dirt on” the bodies of their little ones before cleaning them. From the sounds of it, The Good Place alum and Chips director are totally on board with this trend!

Related: Kristen Reveals Dax Gave Her Drug Tests To Use On Him ‘Whenever’ She Wants

Dax admitted:

“We bathed our children every single night—prior to bed is like the routine. And then somehow, they just started going to sleep on their own without the routine, and by George, we had to start saying, ‘Hey, when’s the last time you bathed them?’”

LOLz!! Kristen was in total agreement, chiming in:

“Yeah, we forget.”

The comedic duo was not just talking about skipping a day or two of soap — their daughters, Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 6, can go on for nearly a week sometimes without taking a bath! The poppa explained:

“Sometimes five, six days goes along. I mean, they don’t smell.”

Some would disagree with that, including the kids’ momma!

Related: David Harbour Admits ‘I Worry About’ Millie Bobby Brown Following Ex’s Lewd Comments

Discussing the personal hygiene of their mini-mes, the Frozen actress teased:

“Well, they do sometimes. I’m a big fan of waiting for the stink. Once you catch a whiff, that’s biology’s way of letting you know you need to clean it up. There’s a red flag. Because honestly, it’s just bacteria. And once you get the bacteria, you gotta be like, ‘Get in the tub or the shower.’ So I don’t hate what they’re doing. I wait for the stink.”

The co-hosts of the talk show were not so thrilled with that answer, TBH. Take a listen to their deafening silence after the couple spilled their parenting tips (below)!

We have a feeling social media is going to have a LOT to say about this! It’s one thing to wait for dirt to appear and another to let your kids get stinky!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Is this the new normal? Or should kids still be getting a good rinse daily? Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below)!

[Image via Apega/FayesVision/WENN]