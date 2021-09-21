Jake Gyllenhaal Revisits The Great Bathing Debate With New Comments About Personal Hygiene!

Just when you thought you were done with the great celebrity bathing debate forever… here we go again!

Jake Gyllenhaal is revisiting the saga that took over the internet briefly last month, when a series of superstars discussed showering and bathing. It started when two high-profile Hollywood couples — Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell and Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis — weighed in on personal hygiene as it pertained to their parenting.

Then the Brokeback Mountain star brought up his own bathing habits in a Vanity Fair piece published in August — and it got even worse! He said:

“More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times. I do believe, because Elvis Costello is wonderful, that good manners and bad breath get you nowhere. So I do that. But I do also think that there’s a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves.”

Yeah… Shocking then, and still shocking now! Honestly we tried to erase it from our memories so we could keep watching Jake onscreen for the rest of our lives!

Unfortunately, at the screening of his forthcoming Netflix film The Guilty this week, the 40-year-old actor opened up about the great bathing debate… again!

When Buzzfeed asked him to address his past remarks on personal hygiene, the Zodiac actor said:

“I don’t know what it was. I answered a question where I was being sarcastic and ironic, and it’s followed me around. Unfortunately, I showered before I came here. So… I’m sorry.”

Hmmm…

So, definitely a little more measured and conventional this time, then! Do y’all really think he was being “ironic” with those initial comments, though?!

Innerestingly this is the same defense Kristen Bell employed — saying she and the rest of the “room full of four comedians” on that Armchair Expert podcast were all joking.

Of course, Perezcious readers will remember this all started back on Shepard’s podcast, when he and Kunis were discussing whether it was healthy to wash skin with soap every day.

The That 70s Show alum infamously (and graphically!) said:

“I don’t wash my body with soap every day. But I wash pits and tits and holes and soles.”

And her Iowa-born husband Kutcher added:

“I wash my armpits and my crotch daily, and nothing else ever. I got a bar of Lever 2000 that just delivers every time. Nothing else.”

And from there we were off to the viral races!

Now it seems Gyllenhaal is also trying to play down his place in the personal hygiene debate and blame everyone else not getting his sarcasm as his excuse for his initial comments.

Do U believe him, Perezcious readers?! Where do you stand when it comes to soapin’ up in the shower every day??

Sound OFF with your take on everything here down in the comments (below)!

[Image via MEGA/Drew Altizer/FayesVision/WENN]