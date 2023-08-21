Tish Cyrus & Dominic Purcell's Wedding Was Tainted With MAJOR Cyrus Family Drama! Yeesh!

Big-time wedding drama for Tish Cyrus!

Over the weekend, Miley Cyrus‘ momma tied the knot with Australian Prison Break star Dominic Purcell at a poolside wedding at a swanky resort in Malibu, California. Paparazzi pics snapped from overhead showed three of Tish’s children there for the Saturday ceremony: Miley, Brandi, and Trace. But two others were noticeably missing from the big event — Braison and Noah — and they weren’t shy about posting through it!!

While Tish and Dominic were saying their vows on Saturday, 29-year-old Braison and 23-year-old Noah were going around El Lay and publicly posting pics of themselves on Instagram Stories doing various activities.

At one point, they shared videos of themselves enjoying a “day out” at Walmart in the SoCal town. In another, Noah boasted about breakfast together. And in one more, Noah posted about Braison joining her for a sleepover — on the same night as the wedding! That definitely sends a message. And posting it as publicly as they did, no less!

Basically, they were trying to be as loud as possible with having not gone to Malibu for the nuptials! Oh, and one more: Noah rocked a t-shirt with dad Billy Ray Cyrus‘ face on it for the Saturday outings, too. Awkward!!!

Ch-ch-check out the pic highlights for yourself (below):

Well that’s interesting…

In a very subtle response, Trace turned around late on Sunday morning and posted an old pic from childhood. In it was momma Tish sitting for a pro family photoshoot with — you guessed it — only Trace, Brandi, and Miley on her lap. And hours after that, Tish then re-posted Trace’s snap. There are levels!!

This family fracture has been going on for a while following Tish and Billy Ray’s divorce and his abrupt decision to move on. And then, with the matriarch’s April engagement and now August wedding to Purcell, it’s gone up a notch!

Thoughts on this Cyrus family drama, Perezcious readers?! Sound OFF with your take on this seriously impossible-to-ignore wedding shade in the comments (below)…

