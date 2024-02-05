Miley Cyrus' Big Grammys Win Proves The Best Thing To Happen To Her Was Liam Hemsworth Split!

Miley Cyrus may have lost her marriage, but she gained two Grammys!

The 66th installment of the coveted awards show on Sunday night proved to be momentous for the 31-year-old, as she took home her first ever Grammys! We know — how is it possible that she’s just now won after having such an amazing and long career?? Wild!

First off, she won Best Pop Solo Performance for Flowers, which was an award presented to her by the one and only Mariah Carey. When she accepted, she told a beautiful story about a boy wanting to capture a butterfly and not being able to until he stopped chasing… and for her, Flowers is her butterfly! Awww!

The Wrecking Ball singer then performed the hit 2023 song live, and gave us some AMAZING ad libs! First off, she hilariously asked the audience “why are you acting like you don’t know this song?” Ha! Clearly she wanted a bit more engagement! Later in the performance, she took aim at her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, who the song is famously about. She sang:

“I didn’t want to leave you / but had to I didn’t want to fight / but we did Started to cry, then remembered / I just won my first Grammy!”

Watch the whole performance (below):

Miley Cyrus’ complete performance of “Flowers” at the 2024 #GRAMMYs. pic.twitter.com/u6aKB5PI4l — Miley Cyrus Charts (@MileyOnStats) February 5, 2024

Loves it! Leaving the Hunger Games star clearly had to have been difficult, but it’s lead to so much liberation. And now, to recognition for her talent!

Finally, the Hannah Montana alum took home the coveted Record of the Year for the breakup track, and gave the most Miley speech ever! She talked about how the award is “amazing,” but not as important as leading a “beautiful” and “spectacular” life. She then gave shout outs to her team, her family, and her love Maxx Morando, before hilariously sharing:

“I don’t think I forgot anyone, but I might have forgotten underwear.”

Ha!! Don’t EVER change, Miley! Watch (below):

What an amazing night for her! She deserves it!

Thoughts?? Sound OFF in the comments down below!

