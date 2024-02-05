Jay-Z BLASTS Grammys For Never Awarding Beyoncé Album Of The Year!

Jay-Z has the same question as all of us: how the hell has Beyoncé never won Album of the Year?!

During the 2024 Grammys on Sunday night, the Empire State of Mind rapper received the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award for his career success. But one of the biggest awards an artist can receive is Album of the Year — and while on stage, he took a moment to call out the fact that his wife has never won it despite being the most Grammy-awarded artist in history:

“I don’t want to embarrass this young lady, but she has more Grammys than everyone and never won album of the year. The most Grammys — never won Album of the Year. That [math] doesn’t work.”

Say it louder for the people in the back!!

Related: Miley Cyrus Wins Her First Grammys & Shades Liam Hemsworth In Flowers Performance!

Queen Bey wasn’t up for any Grammys this year, but last year she lost out on the AOTY award to Harry Styles — the fourth time losing after previously falling to Taylor Swift, Adele, and Beck. But that didn’t stop HOV from shading some of the artists without naming names:

“Some of you gonna go home tonight and feel like you’ve been robbed. Some of you may get robbed. Some of you don’t belong in the category … when I get nervous I tell the truth.”

OOP!!

The 54-year-old smiled as daughter Blue Ivy, 12, joined him on stage and Beyoncé looked on from the audience. Speaking to the Recording Academy, he said that in the future he hopes to see them “get it right or at least close to right.” We hope so too! Watch his full speech (below):

He went IN!! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound off in the comments!

[Images via CBS/YouTube]