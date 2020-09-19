Miley Cyrus Reportedly Dropping A New Song About Liam Hemsworth Being Bad In Bed!

Is it drag your ex season or what???

In her press tour for new single Midnight Sky, Miley Cyrus has been totally open about her divorce and using heartbreak as her muse. Her other muse, of course, is ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, who has clearly provided the pop star with a LOT of material.

Now that we know the scathing breakup anthem Slide Away was actually written before Miley and Liam broke up, we can say Midnight Sky was actually Miley’s first single of the post-Liam era. On that track, she sang about “being tied up in [his] ropes” and how she doesn’t “belong to anyone.”

Unsurprisingly, that’s not The Last Song we’ll hear about the decade-long relationship. Ha! According to a source for The Sun, the former Disney star has plenty more where that came from — and some of these lyrics are VERY shady!

Here are the alleged lyrics from one song, titled Win Some, Lose Some:

“Last night was the nail in the coffin, Lord knows we were already dead / Look back and the memory’s haunted, can’t believe we did it again, yeah / Can’t count all the times that I faked it, thank God for the thoughts in my head.”

“You know me the best, but you hurt me the worst, my darling. I can’t pretend anymore.”

OUCH.

All the times she faked it?? She’s totally saying he was bad in bed!

The Hunger Games star had apparently already formed a “low opinion” of his ex wife in the year since their split… we can’t imagine her calling out his skills in the bedroom will make matters any better in that regard.

According to some other leaked lyrics, though, the 27-year-old is NOT sorry for how things went down, and presumably not sorry for making sweet music about it, either. On a track called WTF Do I Know, she allegedly sings:

“Maybe getting married just to cause a distraction.”

“You wanted an apology? Not from me. / I had to leave you in your own misery. / So tell me, baby, am I wrong that I moved on? / And I don’t even miss you.”

“Thought that it’d be you until I die, but I let go.”

Both of these songs are supposedly in contention for Cyrus’ upcoming 7th album, She Is Miley Cyrus. The tracklist hasn’t yet been finalized though, so it’s possible these songs won’t make the cut, per The Sun.

It’s a bit funny that Miley spoke out about being “villainized” by the press and then proceeded to drag Liam’s name through the musical mud as much as possible. At the same time, we’ve got to hand it to the Aussie actor… he’s inspired some incredible hits, from Wrecking Ball to Malibu and now seemingly Miley’s entire next album! He may be one of the most prolific muses ever… if maybe not the most prodigious…

