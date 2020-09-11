‘Freshly Single’ Miley Cyrus Dedicates Maneater Cover To Her ‘Future Ex-Husband’! LOLz!

Miley Cyrus sure has a refreshing sense of humor about herself AND her love life!

The 27-year-old pop princess appeared on Thursday night’s Tonight Show, joining host Jimmy Fallon for a pair of interview segments, as well as new performances, and we were there for it! …Oh, and her future ex-husband better have been there for it, too! HA!!!

Related: Miley Opens Up About Why Her Divorce From Liam Hemsworth ‘F**king Sucked’

The Wrecking Ball singer made an appearance to discuss her upcoming album, She Is Miley Cyrus, and tell stories about working with legends and icons like Stevie Nicks and Dolly Parton. All through the show, she wowed Jimmy virtually with tales of being around some of the greatest performers and musicians ever.

Oh, and can we talk about Miley’s chair, too?! Such an over-the-top throne, perfectly in her style!!!

But besides all that, it was her performance of Maneater that really got Fallon’s attention. The late night TV host straight up asked Miley about her cover of the memorable 1982 Hall & Oates classic, and she didn’t hold back with the truth for why she was so dead-set on leaving her mark on the song.

The pop star joked about her “freshly single” status playing a role behind her choice in singing the tune (below):

“I think it’s very important to be transparent. I’m freshly single, so anyone watching that’s my future ex-husband, just know, I told you. I’m just [like], just wear it all out in the open. There’s no skeletons in the closet, I warned you first.”

Ha!!! There you go, future husband — can’t say you weren’t warned by the woman!

Of course, with Miley coming off her abrupt divorce from Liam Hemsworth and then her sudden breakup with Cody Simpson, she’s certainly moving right along in that department. So, the song does make some sense for her, right?! No sense in not owning it!!

You can watch her discuss the ’80s classic and her modern-day (and maybe future!) motives for covering it starting at about the 3:20 mark in the clip from Thursday evening’s Tonight Show (below):

Ha!!!

And where would we be without the cover itself?! All dressed up with nowhere to go, here’s the former Disney star absolutely KILLING IT with a virtual performance of Maneater especially for Fallon’s fans:

Love it!

Future husband jokes aside, we absolutely love how Miley seems to make every cover uniquely her own — never just a note-for-note remake of the original, but always an interesting take, a fresh set of eyes, a new look at a single. Loving it!

Related: Miley Opens Up About Her First Threesome! Whoa!

BTW, in case you wanted to see it all, here’s the rest of Miley’s turn on The Tonight Show this time around, with the second part of her interview here:

And her second performance, this one the new hit single Midnight Sky:

So great!

Miley’s been through some tough times in the past year and a half with her divorce from Hemsworth, as well as the Simpson breakup — and that’s not to mention the abrupt end of her Kaitlynn Carter fling in between those two — but she’s clearly feeling herself and full of confidence once again!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Did U love what you saw here from Miley on last night’s talk show, or what?! Sound OFF with your take on it down in the comments (below)…

[Image via The Tonight Show/YouTube/WENN]