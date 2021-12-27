Millie Bobby Brown Cuddles With Jon Bon Jovi’s Son For Christmas!

Millie Bobby Brown and her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi are staying close this Christmas season! The pair celebrated their first Xmas together since linking up in June and it looks like it was romantic AF — no mistletoe needed!

On Saturday, the Stranger Things star shared a selfie to Instagram sitting under the Christmas tree next to Jon Bon Jovi’s 19-year-old son! She simply captioned the pic:

“Happy holidays ”

Take a look at the happy couple!

They can hardly contain their joy!

So many friends and followers left holiday greetings in the comment section, including the 17-year-old’s Netflix co-star Finn Wolfhard who wrote:

“Y’all are cute”

They really are! Thoughts?!

