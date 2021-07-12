Millie Bobby Brown & Jon Bon Jovi's 19-Year-Old Son Spark Romance Rumors With IG Photos!

Couple alert!

Millie Bobby Brown and Jon Bon Jovi’s son Jake Bongiovi are doubling down on romance rumors by sharing a series of cute photos together!

Over the weekend, the 17-year-old Stranger Things star was spotted getting cozy with the 19-year-old on their Instagram Stories! In one upload, Millie rested her cheek on her potential new beau’s head. She also added a sticker reading, “Happy weekend.” They were both dressed casually — with the actress going appropriately dad rock with a Jimmy Buffett t-shirt! In another upload, the singer-songwriter’s son shared a more serious pic of the duo with a dramatic sunset in the background.

Related: Millie Asks Fans To Be ‘More Respectful’ After ‘Uncomfortable’ Encounter

Ch-ch-check them out (below)!

These weekend uploads come almost exactly a month after the teenagers were first spotted holding hands in New York City!! The very public display of affection saw the couple gripping tight to each other while walking the Enola Holmes lead’s dog, Winnie. (And by walking, we mean carrying since Winnie was totally chilling in a bag Jake carried. LOLz!) See the candid moment HERE!

Eagle-eyed fans began to speculate love might be in the air between these two back in March when they both began liking each other’s pictures on IG! At the start of June, the friends were growing closer as they flashed duck faces for a cute selfie. But at the time, the aspiring actor captioned the post:

“BFF <3”

Hmm…

Millie also commented “BFF,” only this time with a unicorn emoji. So… have things moved into a whole new territory now?! Or were those three little letters meant to downplay their budding romance? We’ll have to keep a close watch on socials to spot any more clues!

Related: Ben Affleck Enjoys Solo Time With His Kids & Jennifer Lopez’s Daughter!

While little info is known on Jake at this point, we do know he went to high school in his New Jersey hometown. In February 2020, he expressed excitement for beginning college at Syracuse University in the fall. His mom Dorothea Bongiovi and the Grammy-winning rock band’s frontman have three other children, making Jake a middle child. After 32 years of marriage, the parents also share Stephanie, 28, Jesse, 26, and Romeo, 17.

This is the first person Millie has been linked to since her split from British rugby player Joseph Robinson in August 2020. She was coupled up with the 18-year-old for eight months, according to many outlets. Though again, the Netflix star kept her lips sealed when it came to the details of her love life, so we’re guessing we can expect more of that with her and Jake now…

Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via WENN/Millie Bobby Brown/Instagram]