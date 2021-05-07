Milo Ventimiglia Finally Reacts To THOSE Viral Short Shorts Photos!!

If you were fangirling over Milo Ventimiglia’s ass in the opening scene of This Is Us, you’re going to want to keep reading.

Last month, the star went viral for strutting out of the gym in a pair of sexy short shorts, which notably showed off his toned thighs! If you haven’t seen those pics yet, do yourself a favor and check them out HERE! (Obviously, we can’t forget the camo shorts which followed weeks later HERE, too!)

Yeah, now you see why fans freaked the f**k out, right? He looked HAWT. And while social media was abuzz with reactions to the close-up shots of the workout enthusiast, the actor didn’t say a word about the paparazzi photos — until now!

Related: Mandy Moore Tells The ‘Harrowing’ Story Of Giving Birth To Her Son

In his most recent photo dump on Instagram, the Gilmore Girls alum included a pic of the ASRV-branded shorts in question, writing:

“Ride em high kids.”

LOLz!! Followers were quick to chime in, commenting:

“The shorts heard around the world.” “Oh, we’ve seen.” “THIGH GAME” “Auction these bad boys and you’re set for life.”

HAH! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you love this subtle nod to the photo frenzy? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Milo Ventimiglia/Instagram]