Kendall Jenner Opens Up About Anxiety & Being 'Overworked': 'Sometimes I Think I'm Dying'

Kendall Jenner is getting very candid about something that has been a major source of adversity in her personal life: anxiety.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star sat down for a discussion with Dr. Ramani Durvasula as part of Vogue‘s “Open Minded” series on mental health and well-being on YouTube. During the chat, the supermodel bared maybe more than ever before about her difficulties.

Even the very thought of talking about her struggles created a tough moment for Kenny. Right from the start of the video, Kylie Jenner‘s big sis admitted it was going to be a tough thing to open up about, saying:

“I’m very aware of my anxieties. I don’t like the pity party. I don’t like talking about if I’m not feeling too well. I don’t know, I am a little nervous just being open about what I struggle with, and making it known to other people is a bit nerve-wracking.”

Understandable!

Sadly, Kenny recalled significant struggles with anxiety beginning very early in her life — as early as eight years old.

In fact, she even remembered how the issue manifested itself in physical symptoms that were intense and foreign enough for her to rush to Kris Jenner for help:

“I remember being really young — I’d say 8, 9, 10, like around that time — and I remember having shortness of breath and going to my mom and telling her that. In hindsight, now I know that was obviously anxiety.”

Whoa!

It’s those physical manifestations that have really caught up with her over time, too. As the fashion-forward celeb has grown her career in the public eye, anxiety has stayed right with her along the way.

In fact, her stressful work schedule during modeling runs has directly attributed to it! Kendall acknowledged:

“I think being overworked and being in the situation that I’m in now is kind of what set it out of control in a way. I’ve had times where I feel like I need to be rushed to the hospital because I think my heart’s failing and I can’t breathe and I need someone to help me. Sometimes I think I’m dying. Sometimes parts of my body will go numb, and it can be really intense and scary.”

Looking inward at her own personal situation, the Calabasas native also acknowledged to Dr. Durvasula how mental health persists even despite privilege and wealth.

In a particularly candid moment, the bashful brunette accounted for her status in life but explained how that still hasn’t done much for her mental well-being:

“There are going to be those people who say, ‘OK, what does she have to worry about? What does she have to be anxious about?’ And I’ll never sit here and say that I’m not fortunate. I know that I live a very privileged lifestyle, I know I’m a very blessed girl. … But it’s not always happy, and it’s not always connecting. I’m still a human being at the end of the day. No matter what someone has or doesn’t have, it doesn’t mean that they don’t have real-life feelings and emotions.”

Seriously!

You can watch Kendall’s full chat with the doctor (below), in which they discuss coping and prevention tips and even map out a plan to help the reality TV star put herself at ease more quickly during stressful times:

Powerful stuff.

Just goes to show, beyond the money and mansions and whatever else, you never really know what people are going through on the inside.

Everybody is fighting a battle within themselves one way or another, and so kindness and compassion are key!

