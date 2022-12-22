FBI Releases Last Video Of 11-Year-Old Whose Parents Failed To Report Her Missing

The search for Madalina Cojocari is still on…

The 11-year-old was reported missing last week — almost a month too late. When her mother, Diana Cojocari, 37, and stepfather Christopher Palmiter, 60, finally told the girl’s school they hadn’t seen her, law enforcement got involved. And they soon found out the parents had failed to report her missing for 22 days prior. The parents were promptly arrested — but sadly there’s been no sign of Madalina since her last sighting on November 21.

The FBI described the girl as a white, 11-year-old female weighing approximately 90 pounds, last seen wearing jeans, pink, purple and white Adidas shoes, and a white t-shirt and jacket. Charlotte, North Carolina authorities told the community “flood the area with her precious face” and hang her missing posters “outside your home, in the window of every business, or share our official social media posts”.

On Tuesday, the FBI took to Twitter to release the last known video of the child, hoping someone may recognize her or have information. The tweet read:

“This is the last time investigators have independent confirmation of when Madalina was last seen. She got off the bus on 11-21-22, at 4:59 p.m. We are seeking additional witnesses outside of the family to narrow down the exact timeline of when she disappeared. #FindMadalina”

You can see the video for yourself (below):

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cornelius Police Department at 704-892-7773 or 1-800-Call FBI.

So heartbreaking. We hope Madalina is found safe soon. If not, we’re sure blame will quickly shift to her parents’ negligence — or whatever it is.

