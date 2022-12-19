19-Year-Old TikTok Star Cooper Noriega’s Cause Of Death Revealed

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

19-year-old TikTok star Cooper Noriega’s cause of death has finally been revealed.

As Perezcious readers know, the young social media star passed away suddenly on June 9; he was found dead in a parking lot in Los Angeles. The content creator had a history of mental health challenges and substance abuse — and just hours before his death had eerily posted about dying young. So the news of his death was rattling and heartbreaking to so many people around the world…

Now, new insight into what happened on the devastating day is coming to light. According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner on Monday, the teenager died from “combined effects of alprazolam [AKA Xanax], fentanyl and lorazepam,” the last of which is often used to treat anxiety disorders. The report also noted there was evidence of “recent clonazepam [AKA Klonopin] use.” His death has been ruled an “accident.”

It’s just so, so heartbreaking all around, but especially when seeing fentanyl on this list. The drug has taken so, so many people in the last few years, including Prince, Tom Petty, and Mac Miller. It’s said to be 50x stronger than heroin and most dangerous when laced into other drugs (when the user is unaware) as even small amounts can be deadly. So gut-wrenching to see it continue to take the lives of more and more people…

As mentioned, Cooper passed suddenly. News of his death first broke on social media when the Barstool Sports BFF’s podcast account posted about the “devastating news,” adding:

“RIP Cooper Noriega. Life is fragile. Enjoy every minute”

The death was especially shocking for the podcast hosts since just one week earlier, the TikToker had appeared on the show. While friends and fans mourned on social media, Cooper’s family also opened up about the unimaginable loss. Cooper’s sister, Parker Noriega, wrote in a June 11 statement:

“Hi everyone. On behalf of our family we want to thank you all for the kind words of our little coop. His passing is an absolute tragedy to our family and loved ones. We pray that we all as a community can continue on his legacy. He loved each and everyone [sic] of you. Please feel free to reach out to us as we love feeling all the support. Bless you all… with love, his sister.”

The influencer’s father, Harold Noriega, followed up on Facebook with a message of his own, writing:

“We lost our beautiful 19-year-old Cooper last evening. He was loved by so many and truly the love of Treva’s, Parker’s and my life.”

He added:

“There are no words to express the grief and loss. It’s not supposed to be this way. Your child is not supposed to pass before his parents. Cooper has touched so many people. … My boy was a believer and I know he is in the presence of God. Thank you everyone. I love you all.”

Truly so tragic.

Sadly, just days before Cooper’s death, he opened up about his challenges with addiction and mental health in a very candid IG post explaining why he decided to make a Discord server for “mental health.” Having been “struggling with addiction” since he was just 9, he explained the importance of seeking help, saying:

“You may think that’s crazy but that’s the life I’ve been dealt.”

The up-and-coming celeb continued:

“[I want to] create a space built on spreading awareness and normalizing talking about mental illness. My goal is to eventually open a rehab where people aren’t traumatized at the end of their recovery, and where the staff members are trusted people.”

Such a beautiful goal that will sadly go unfulfilled… We are sending so much love to the Noriega family and all of Cooper’s loved ones as they continue to mourn his loss. Substance abuse and mental illness are such brutal diseases. May he rest in peace.

If you or someone you know is experiencing substance abuse, help is available. Consider checking out the resources SAMHSA provides at https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline.

