Authorities Search For Missing 2-Month-Old In Dumpsters As Mother Becomes 'Only' Person Of Interest

The mother of a missing newborn boy is now a person of interest in the case.

According to the Charles City County Sheriff’s Office, two-month-old Kyon Jones (above) was last seen Wednesday but wasn’t reported missing until Friday. A source close to the investigation told WTRV officials believe the baby’s body may have been dumped. Authorities are said to be going through dumpsters, landfills, and garbage trucks servicing the Washington, DC area.

The police have not released any additional information about the newborn’s disappearance. However, DC Mayor Murial Bowser said on Monday the child’s mother was being questioned, according to WRIC, and is considered to be “the only person of interest.”

The baby, described as a Black male infant with brown hair and brown eyes, was last seen in the 1500 Block of Benning Road NE. Anyone with information is urged to contact the anonymous tip-line by calling 202-727-9099 or texting 50411.

Whether or not the mother was involved, this is another good time to remind everyone we need more accessible mental health services for mothers, including better maternity leave on a federally mandated level. If all mothers got the support they needed, maybe horrible incidents like this wouldn’t happen.

[Image via Washington Metropolitan Police Dept.]