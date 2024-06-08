OMG! Kanye West & Bianca Censori Had A 5-Way Orgy, Harassment Lawsuit Claims!

Kanye West and Bianca Censori did WHAT?!

As we previously reported, former assistant Lauren Pisciotta sued the rapper this month for sexual harassment, breach of contract, wrongful termination, and creating a hostile work environment. The OnlyFans model worked for Kanye between July 2021 to October 2022 at Yeezy. She also worked on three songs for Donda. During that time, Lauren claims, he asked her to be more “God-like” and delete her lucrative OnlyFans account, even offering her $1 million each year to make up for the loss of income. She says she accepted the deal, but he never coughed up the cash he promised.

Elsewhere in the suit, Lauren accused Kanye of sending her sexually explicit text messages, including about masturbation. He allegedly sent videos of himself hooking up with another woman, too. What’s more, Lauren claimed he masturbated on the phone with her.

So icky!!!

Now, more shocking allegations were revealed from the lawsuit! According to The Sun on Friday, Lauren claimed she was required to find women to bring to Kanye and Bianca’s bed while employed by him! The suit states:

“Kanye West a.k.a. Ye would require Plaintiff to coordinate Uber rides for women to meet with him.”

When she arranged an Uber ride one day in August 2022, Lauren alleges Kanye and Bianca called her “wanting to discuss the orgy [five-some] they had participated in the day before.”

They had a five-way orgy?!

And they talked about this with an employee?! Very inappropriate!

Lauren further claims Kanye asked her to remove her cardigan at the Yeezy/Gap office since “’it was covering too much’” that same month. WTF. And his office behavior gets worse! Later on the same day, he demanded Bianca and “other female guests to perform oral sex on him and his male guests in the office changing room.” At the office?! Seriously?! And when Lauren wasn’t interested in hooking up with Kanye, he allegedly got “extremely upset and angry” at her for dating and sleeping with someone else instead. The suit claimed:

“During this same time period, Kanye West a.k.a. Ye asked design assistants at the Yeezy/Gap office why Plaintiff would not want to have sex with him. Defendant was extremely upset and angry that Plaintiff would date or have sex with someone else, but not him.”

Jeez!! All of this is not OK! Earlier this week, Ye denied the “baseless” accusations in a statement via his lawyers to Page Six. He accused Lauren of pursuing “him sexually to coerce employment and other material benefits” and blackmailing him when “her advances were rejected.” And it sounds like the fashion designer doesn’t plan on going down without a fight! He even said he plans to sue her back! Wow…

What a messy, messy legal ordeal it’s turning out to be! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

[Image via Lauren Pisciotta/Instagram, MEGA/WENN]