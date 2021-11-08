Chris Pratt's Mother-In-Law Maria Shriver Defends His 'Great' Parenting Amid Anna Faris Controversy!

Chris Pratt‘s parenting has come into question after followers called out what seemed like a subtle dig at ex-wife Anna Faris and their son Jack in a birthday tribute to now-wife Katherine Schwarzenegger last week…

In the latest update, the Guardians of the Galaxy star’s mother-in-law is stepping in to defend the poppa of two amid the backlash!

Maria Shriver, who had previously commented on Chris’ controversial Instagram post twice already, hopped back on the social media site to leave yet ANOTHER message for the 42-year-old actor. She first initially wrote in response, “I can’t agree more! ” before returning to his comments section a couple of days later with “this is so sweet now show us how you look at her!!,” which makes this third message possibly more cringe??

Related: Anna Faris Reveals The Reason For Her Divorce From Chris Pratt

The author shared again over the weekend:

“I want to remind you today what a good man you are and what a great father you are to jack and lyla what a great husband you are to katherine what a great son in law you are to me and what a great sense of humor you have !! i love you chris keep being your wonderful self rise above the noise your kids love your [sic] family loves you your wife loves you what a beautiful life i’m proud of you xo”

Clearly Katherine’s momma was just trying to help, even mentioning Jack in her note, but the gushy words feel kind of over-the-top coming from his MIL. Is that just us, Perezcious readers?? We’re not surprised Maria wants to protect her family, but was a public comment on his OG post the way to do it?

Sound OFF with all your thoughts in the comments (below)!

[Image via FayesVision/Apega/WENN/Avalon]