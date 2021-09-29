Got A Tip?

Listen To This: They Say Hindsight's 20/20!

Monsta X saw the additional success that BTS had recording in English and they said – we want some of that!

The K-Pop superboyband has done that and improved upon their peers!

One Day is a gorgeous power ballad! A song that would work well acoustically, stripped away of all the production.

And this doesn’t feel like it was made in a factory and had random lyrics peppered throughout. There’s a real cohesiveness here and it’s just so beautiful!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Monsta X!

