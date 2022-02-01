Tom Brady Confirms He's Retiring From Football, But His Announcement Is Missing One MAJOR Thing...

Tom Brady is officially walking away from football.

Of course, the world already knew that, after the news about his retirement was first leaked over the weekend. Sources quickly came out after that reveal and claimed the report was premature. But now it’s for real.

Related: Tom Is Reportedly Planning To Produce And Star In A Feature Film Following His Retirement?!

On Tuesday morning, the 44-year-old star quarterback confirmed he’s walking away from the NFL in an Instagram post containing a long message about his decision. In the post, he shared profuse thanks to all of his teammates and coaches, as well as his family, including supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen.

Explaining that football is a sport in which one must be fully committed, the University of Michigan alum explained he could no longer compete at that level any more:

“This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment [to football] anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention. I’ve done a lot of reflecting this past week and have asked myself difficult questions. And I am so proud of what we have achieved. My teammates, coaches, fellow competitors, and fans deserve 100% of me, but right now, it’s best I leave the field of play to the next generation of dedicated and committed athletes.”

He then thanked his teammates on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with whom he played for the last two seasons of his career:

“To my Bucs teammates the past two years, I love you guys, and I have loved going to battle with you. You have dug so deep to challenge yourself, and it inspired me to wake up every day and give you my best. I am always here for you guys and want to see you continue to push yourselves to be your best. I couldn’t be happier with what we accomplished together. … My playing career has been such a thrilling ride, and far beyond my imagination, and full of ups and downs. I will remember and cherish these memories and re-visit them often. I feel like the luckiest person in the world.”

Powerful!

Brady also wrote a heartwarming passage specifically meant for Gisele, too. In it, he showed gratitude to her for supporting his career and their family for so many demanding years:

“You are my inspiration. Our family is my greatest achievement. I always came off the field and home to the most loving and supportive wife who has done EVERYTHING for our family to allow me to focus on my career. Her selflessness allowed me to reach new heights professionally, and I am beyond words what you mean to me and our family.”

Love it!

There’s just one interesting part of this announcement… Or, rather, one interesting thing that isn’t a part of this announcement. Brady spent the first 20 years of his career playing QB for the New England Patriots and head coach Bill Belichick. Of course, the Pats had TONS of success with Brady and Belichick, including six (!) Super Bowl victories during their incredible run through pro football.

And yet neither Belichick nor the Patriots are EVER mentioned in the long retirement announcement! Like, not even once. WTF??

Seriously, take a look for yourself (below):

Wow!

Congrats to Tom and the retirement and all following an amazing career! But profusely praising the Bucs following two years while not mentioning the Patriots despite having two decades of success with them is… a choice! Just saying!

What do U think, Perezcious readers???

[Image via Tom Brady/Instagram]