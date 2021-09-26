Mother & Her 2-Year-Old Son Killed In ‘Suspicious’ Fall At Petco Park In San Diego

Oh no…

A mother and her 2-year-old son passed away over the weekend after falling from the top level of the Petco Park stadium in San Diego.

Thousands of baseball fans were heading into the venue for the Padres game on Saturday afternoon when an unidentified 40-year-old woman and toddler suddenly plummeted over the edge of the third-level dining and concessions concourse to the sidewalk below on Tony Gwynn Drive. That’s essentially six stories high fall. A man told the San Diego Union-Tribune that his wife witnessed the fall, telling him that it looked like the little boy went over first and that the mom attempted to grab him before falling herself.

Meanwhile, Padres fan Brian Howell shared with NBC 7 that he and many other people in the ballpark had no clue that something serious happened at the time as the game continued on schedule, saying:

“They were just keeping us away from that area, we thought it was standard protocol, but everyone along this side was keeping us out of that area. All we heard was that there might have been an unfortunate incident.”

According to the publication, emergency responders tried resuscitating the victims for about 20 minutes, but their injuries were too severe. They were pronounced dead at the scene. What led up to the fatal incident is still unclear, but police say the fall “appeared to be suspicious.” However, the San Diego Police Lieutenant Andra Brown noted to KSWB-TV that they “do not know the circumstances surrounding it” before adding:

“We do not know if it was accidental or intentional.”

We would like to know why the cops even think the fall was “suspicious” in the first place?! Generally, they wouldn’t just throw that kind of insinuation around without having some sort of reasoning or cause first — especially given the sensitive matter. So what gives?????

Police told the San Diego Union-Tribune that they are still speaking to eyewitnesses and the husband, who was at the ballpark at the time, and hope to find any information to “give the family some peace.” Brown also added to KSWB-TV:

“It’s a tragic event. We feel horrible for the families, and our hearts obviously go out to the family members, but also the people here that potentially could be traumatized.”

We cannot even imagine what this family must be going through right now. Our hearts go out to them.

